The Yuma County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Nov. 16 to receive comments on a proposed issuance of bonds to pay the county’s debt owed for the pension plans of sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers.
No members of the public asked to speak about the proposal nor did anyone submit written comments, said Gil Villegas, the county’s chief financial officer.
“It’s an elephant-in-the-room type situation where if we don’t deal with it now it only gets bigger and worse. It doesn’t get better,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
The county would essentially borrow from the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System to support its pension plans, a cost that continues to grow.
The county owes $24 million for the sheriff retirement plan and $10 million for the correctional officers retirement plan. The total estimated financing cost for the bonds would be $47.3 million, consisting of an estimated principal amount up to $36 million and total estimated interest of $11.3 million. The county would also like to set aside $1.3 million as a reserve fund.
The purpose of the hearing was also to analyze the need for the project and the use of long-term financing and any other available options.
Mark Reader of the financial advisory firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Company reviewed the cost of doing nothing and other feasible alternatives. If the county does nothing, future costs and liabilities will continue to increase. Other available options include raising property or sales taxes or increasing the county’s cash contribution.
The bonds have been presented as the best solution to fund the pension plans and avoid future significant increases in contributions. The county can use a bond issuance to refinance this liability, reduce ongoing annual payments, create a more level annual payment structure that provides greater budget stability, and increase its funded ratio.
By taking advantage of the current historical low interest rates, the county would save taxpayers about $19.1 million by paying now for the unfunded liabilities that will accumulate from 2021 through 2038.
Reyes said he had one question, which Reader answered during his presentation. He wanted – and got – assurances that the county would still have enough bond capacity for future needs, such as a new administrative building.
On Dec. 7, the supervisors will consider a resolution authorizing the transaction using an emergency clause. Reyes explained that the county is declaring it a “fiscal emergency” because the market rates are continually moving and if the county needs to close the transaction as quickly as possible.
Supervisor Russell McCloud asked if the resolution could be adopted any time sooner because the rates are “ticking up.” Reader said that by law the county has to wait two weeks after the public hearing. If all goes according to plan, the transaction will close the week of Dec. 28 and the funds will be wired to PSPRS.
Reyes also said he didn’t want people to feel left out of the process and that every possible avenue for public participation had been opened up. Villegas noted that an email address has been made available for written comments. As of that morning, no comments from the public had been submitted.
Persons who still wish to comment may do so before 8 a.m. Dec. 7 by forwarding written comments to the Clerk of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, 198 S. Main St., Yuma, AZ 85364, or emailing to finance@yumacountyaz.gov.