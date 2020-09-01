County launches online resource for schools, parents

School districts throughout Yuma County have been working with the Yuma County Public Health Services District to ensure they are ready to welcome students back to the classroom.
The county has launched an online page to provide teachers, parents and families with information and resources to help them make decisions that ensure a safe learning environment.
The webpage, titled Schools – Parents & Community Resources, is a one-stop-shop for school-related information “that you can trust for the latest information and resources about schools reopening.” It can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yxkgofv6 or via the Yuma County Government COVID-19 UPDATE website.
“Yuma County wants to make sure that school communities – including administrators, teachers, school staff, parents and students – feel supported,” the county stated in a press release issued on Monday.
The webpage will be updated on a regular basis, said Diana Gomez, health district director. “Because COVID-19 is a novel virus, we learn more every day, and therefore guidance is updated and new resources and information are available on a frequent basis. We recognize the importance of consolidating everything to a single place to make it easier for anyone seeking answers,” she explained.
The Health District has been supporting the schools in many ways as they work toward bringing kids back into the classroom. For example, with many schools in Yuma County taking a “hybrid approach” where there is a mix of remote and in-person classes, the district created “safe back-to-school kits” to ensure that every school health office has a baseline supply of personal protective equipment. So far, the district has delivered nearly 86,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to 72 schools.
“The equipment delivered is meant to complement school mitigation and response plans as they start welcoming students back to campus,” the county stated.
PPE delivered to schools includes: no-touch thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields, disposable gowns, face masks (cloth, pediatric, N95) and goggles.
Beyond helping the schools, the Health District has been busy behind the scenes over the past six months delivering more than 970,000 pieces of PPE to 121 agencies in Yuma County, primarily to those on the front lines, including first responders, medical providers, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and many other agencies that provide critical and essential services across all Yuma County communities.
“Because of its early planning efforts, the Yuma County Public Health Preparedness Program was able to deploy resources during the early days of the pandemic when supply chains were limited, and PPE was needed most. We have continued to provide this service throughout the pandemic,” Gomez said.
“As we start welcoming students and staff back to school, we want to remind everyone – whether you have kids or family members in the schools or not – of our shared responsibility to be extra vigilant and continue to practice the preventive strategies that help keep us all safe. These include wearing a mask, washing your hands, physically distancing and staying home if you feel sick. These are all extremely important protocols to continue to follow.”