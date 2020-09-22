The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a rezoning request.
Adrian Vega, agent for Halifax Investments, is requesting the rezoning of a 10-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 acre minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 acre minimum for property in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Avenue 5E and County 14½ Street in Yuma.
The applicant intends to split the property into five parcels for residential development. The property has been used to grow citrus.
Several “critical” issues in regard to the proposal have been highlighted by staff. This proposal and another proposal would result in 10 new lots, requiring a left-turn lane along Avenue 5E to provide a safer transition for vehicles on a road with a speed limit of 50 miles per hour.
If a left-turn lane is not required as a condition of approval, it could possibly result in a liability for the county, staff noted in a report.
In addition, public water and sanitation services are not available in the area. A septic system and water well would be needed when developing the properties.
Also, the property is not within the 10-minute response time radius from a Yuma County Sheriff’s Substation nor is it within the 6-minute time radius from any rural metro fire department.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely to reduce the number of individuals in the meeting location.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.
While Aldrich Hall will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov no later than 45 minutes before the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.