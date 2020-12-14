The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday to consider five cases.
Dahl, Robins & Associates, agent for Chrystal Rose Farms seeks to change the land use designation of a 10-acre parcel located in the vicinity of County 10th Street and Avenue E in Yuma from agriculture/rural preservation to agriculture/rural development.
In a related case, the agent also seeks to rezone the property from Rural Area-40 acre minimum to Rural Area-5 acre minimum. The intent is to divide the property into two parcels of five acres for residential development.
Adrian Vega, agent for TDI Holdings, requests the rezoning of a 6.69-acre parcel located about 800 feet north of the intersection of County 14th Street and Avenue 7E in Yuma from Suburban Ranch-4 acre minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 acre minimum. The intent is to divide the property into three parcels of two acres for residential development.
Michael Gardner, agent for Scott and Susan McMillin Trust 10-19-1989, has asked for a special use permit for a site-built home as an accessory dwelling unit on a 1.20-acre parcel zoned Low Density Residential-40,000 square feet minimum. The property is located at 12663 N. Eagle Road in Yuma. The applicant would like to convert an existing 1,230-square-foot garage into an accessory dwelling unit.
Ayanna Angle, agent for Hector Ortiz, is requesting a special use permit for a site-built home as an accessory dwelling unit on a 3.22-acres parcel zoned Suburban Ranch-2 acre minimum. The property is located at 12668 S. Drysdale Lane in Yuma. The intent is to build a site-built home for a family member.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/y4ol4mve.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely to reduce the number of individuals in the meeting location.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.
While Aldrich Hall will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.