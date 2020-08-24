The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider proposed text changes to the Zoning Ordinance that would add Suburban Homestead as a new residential zoning district.
The proposed amendments address concerns expressed by the Board of Supervisors regarding an increase in density by allowing accessory dwelling units on properties within the noise zones.
The new zoning district would prohibit the construction of accessory dwelling units in noise zones. A property owner could still apply for the Suburban Ranch zoning designation and have an accessory dwelling. However, staff would recommend they apply for a Suburban Homestead.
In other action, the commission will consider two related cases that do not have the county staff’s recommendation. The requests made by Adrian Vega, on behalf of Judy M. Knowlton, involve property at 12266 N. Eagle Road in Yuma.
The first request calls for changing the land use designation of a 0.46-acre portion of a parcel 1.46 acres in size from Rural Density Residential to Suburban Density Residential. The intent is to rezone a portion of the parcel to Low Density Residential-15,000 square feet minimum to split the parcel into two lots for residential development.
However, staff recommends that the commission deny the request because the change is not consistent with existing zoning and land use development patterns. In addition, staff notes the proposed change does not improve the overall plan and is solely for the good or benefit of this particular owner.
Staff also recommends denial for the second request, which seeks to rezone the property from Low Density Residential-40,000 square feet minimum to Low Density Residential-15,000 square feet minimum (R-1-15) so the property can be split into two lots.
Staff recommends denial because “although the proposed change is compatible with adjoining zoning, the proposed change is not logical and harmonious with the land-use pattern of the area.”
Staff also notes the proposed zoning will increase the density in an area with limited emergency services, road improvements and water and sewer infrastructure.
In addition, the staff report stated, changing the zoning of the property would create a small portion of R-1-15 zoning in an area that is completely surrounded by other zoning.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely to reduce the number of individuals in the meeting location.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.
While Aldrich Hall will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov no later than 45 minutes before the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.
Residents appearing at Aldrich Hall must maintain social distancing. The podium will have a laptop connected to the meeting though Zoom. When their item of interest is opened for public comment, they may proceed to the podium and participate by Zoom.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y4ttsql7.