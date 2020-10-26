The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will hold a public hearing as well as consider two cases for the same applicant, who intends to develop an automobile sales lot.
Ibrahim Osman, agent for Sara A. Ramirez, has requested a change of the land use designation of a 4,247-square-feet parcel and a 500-square-foot portion of a parcel 38,388 square feet in size from Medium Density Residential to Business Park, with a portion located at 18860 S. Main St. in Gadsden.
The intent of the requested land use change is to accommodate the rezoning of the properties from Low Density Residential-6,000 square feet minimum and Light Industrial to General Commercial.
Under the applicable state law, rezonings must be consistent with and conform to the adopted comprehensive plan. The proposed rezoning is not consistent with the plan. Therefore, a minor amendment to change the land use designation is required to allow the proposed rezoning.
Staff recommends approval of the request because it’s consistent with the existing character of the Yuma Valley Planning Area and the amendment will be an overall improvement to the plan since this will ensure development occurs in a coordinated, contiguous and comprehensive manner, according to a staff report.
In addition, staff noted, the amendment is in character with existing land uses and supports policies of the plan to provide consistent land uses.
Staff recommends approval of this rezoning request because it’s within the range of identified uses, densities and intensities of the comprehensive plan.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/y5c7hhug.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely to reduce the number of individuals in the meeting location.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.
While Aldrich Hall will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.