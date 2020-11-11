Yuma County provides Somerton and San Luis with mandated weekend and holiday court services since, by law, any person who is detained must be seen by a judge within 24 hours or be released.
The Yuma County Justice Court provides the weekend and holiday court coverage, interpreter services and all supplies and forms for all the courts in the county, including the Somerton and San Luis municipal courts.
Any person who is detained must be seen by a judge within 24 hours or be released, therefore, Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure mandate that a judge be available every day, including weekends and holidays, to conduct initial appearance hearings.
In the Somerton and San Luis municipal courts, this is accomplished by means of an initial appearance master who is paid from the Justice Court’s Court Enhancement Fund.
The Board of Supervisors recently agreed to invoice Somerton and San Luis for the shared court coverage at a cost of $601 each for services rendered July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
The formula used to determine what each court owes is based on the number of cases seen by the initial appearance master for each court in Yuma County. This number is tracked from July 1 through June 30.
In other action, the supervisors authorized the Information Technology Services Department to execute a lease-purchase agreement for a five-year subscription from New Technical Solutions to replace the county’s obsolete server hardware and provide 24/7 monitoring and support for $129,671 per year.
The supervisors approved the Capital Improvement Plan project with a budget of $450,000 for fiscal year 2020-21. This was intended to replace the existing end-of-life server platform with newer hardware that would be owned by the county through a one-time purchase. However, a staff report explained, due to global market constraints and subsequent price increases brought on by the events of the past 10 months, the cost of this outright purchase is now $687,230, more than $200,000 higher than budgeted.
In seeking alternatives, the staff found a subscription model called GreenLake with a total cost of $648,355 for a five-year contract commitment ($129,671 per year) and recommended it as the best overall approach. This is $38,875 lower than the one-time purchase cost, and the existing hardware’s maintenance cost of $5,000 per year will offset the cost by $25,000 over the five-year term, a staff report stated.
The server will be owned by the vendor while still being operated and maintained by Yuma County ITS and housed in county facilities. With this approach, Yuma County will pay for the computing resources it uses rather than simply owning hardware that will age out and become obsolete.
At the end of the five-year contract, Yuma County may pay $1 to own the hardware, continue month-to-month, renew for another contract term or negotiate other options.
In addition, at the meeting, County Administrator Susan Thorpe presented the Yuma County Quarterly Safety Excellence Award to employees Brenda Mendez, Emilia O’Donnell, Jose A. Gomez, Michael Herrera, Miguel Parra and Sherry H. Hardin.