Whether to require a left-turn lane or not became a sticking point during Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission discussion of a rezoning request on Tuesday.
In this case, the commission sided with the developer, who argued that a turn lane would be cost-prohibitive for the amount of traffic at the access point.
The commission unanimously approved the request by Halifax Investments to rezone a 10-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 acre minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 acre minimum for property located near the northeast corner of Avenue 5E and County 14½ Street in Yuma.
The applicant intends to split the property into five parcels for residential development.
Staff had recommended approval of the rezoning request subject to certain conditions, including a left-turn lane along Avenue 5E. County Engineer Arturo Alvarez noted that one of the conditions of approval for the adjacent Goldwater Ranch Subdivision, which has nine lots, had called for a left-turn lane along Avenue 5E.
A left-turning lane would provide a safer transition for vehicles on the 50-mph roadway and prevent vehicles from lining up and slowing down traffic along Avenue 5E, which might cause rear-end accidents. Not requiring a left turn lane could possibly be a liability for the county, Alvarez said.
Barry Olsen of Halifax Investment argued that the property already has access on the south side. A parcel to the west has a road coming in off 5E and it’s more practical to extend that road. But if the county requires a left-hand turn lane, the developer is better off building the access on the south, which creates two access points.
However, Olsen noted that having two different points doesn’t make sense. “Let’s just have one road coming in for these two different developments,” Olsen said. “We still have 10 homes built on that side of Avenue 5E. If you use one entrance, it requires a left-turn lane. If you use two, it doesn’t require a left turn lane. It just doesn’t make common sense.”
Commissioner Wayne Eide noted that if the issue is safety, then having one entrance would be the better way to go.
Commissioner Danny Bryant asked how the developer’s engineer felt about it. Kevin Dahl, the engineer, responded that a five-lot development doesn’t warrant a left-turn lane nor having two access points for the same amount of traffic.
“We have always been taught to minimize points of access, points of conflict. If there’s five lots or 10 lots, it makes no difference. The peak hour is one vehicle per hour. So we’re talking about one vehicle every six minutes. You’re not going to gain anything substantial by going to two access. It just doesn’t make any sense. But we’re at the mercy of (county) engineering at this point,” Dahl said.
Chairman Matias Rosales said he saw both points. “I’m just thinking of what’s going to happen 5, 6 years from now,” he noted.
The commission opted to go with the developer’s original layout and remove the left-turn requirement.
Surrounding property owners did not submit comments nor did members of the public ask to speak on the request during the meeting.
The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for a final decision.