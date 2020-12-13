The Yuma County Board of Supervisors agreed to set aside $150,000, as a start, to help schools improve broadband (high-speed internet) for students who need it for remote learning due to the pandemic.
The funds approved by the supervisors is an estimated budget for a county grant program to support remote learning. The cost is anticipated to increase as the school districts find additional students who need internet access.
The supervisors on Dec. 7 also discussed options regarding the expansion and improvement of broadband as relates to agriculture and rural businesses and residences and increasing internet speeds and access in cities and towns.
Paul Melcher, economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, researched broadband options and created a report in response to a request by Chairman Tony Reyes on Sept. 7.
Reyes explained that he made the request due to concerns with distance learning, but that the county has been working on improving broadband for a while, in particular in the outlying areas.
“Cities have a lot more options simply because the providers are more in tune with providing services where they can actually make a profit. Being out in the outlying areas places a lot of students at a disadvantage because their service is not that good,” Reyes said.
In addition, Reyes noted, the pandemic has led to more people working at home, but a lot of workers who live in the “counties” don’t have a lot of internet capability to actually work from home.
Therefore, he asked Melcher and County Administrator Susan Thorpe to see what it would take for the county to assist in either the expansion or improvement of broadband in the outlying areas, focusing on school kids who need the service to attend school remotely and people who need to work from home.
Reyes also wanted to see if the county could incentivize the private sector into doing “a better job of providing this service in the outlying areas.” He also wanted to know what kind of money it would take.
Melcher divided his report into three sections: remote learning; underserved rural areas and expansion for agriculture operations; and addressing signal strength in cities, towns and census designated places.
REMOTE LEARNING
For schools, Melcher explored both short- and long-term options, making sure that any investment made wouldn’t soon be obsolete. Because some households aren’t able to afford or access internet service via a fixed line into the home, one short-term option is getting a fixed line or mobile hotspots into homes so students can have the highest speed possible.
Melcher contacted the schools and asked for the addresses of the students who either didn’t already have a wireless connection or hotspot. Based on those students, the initial recommendation is to start a grant program with a base floor of $150,000 that covers cost for six months.
The long-term solution would be setting up private virtual networks, learning assistance sites and/or point-to-point systems. With a PVN, schools would erect towers on campus and broadcast a secured signal to students at home, while controlling all the content going in and out. One or two towers per area would cover about a mile. In Yuma, most of the students already have wireless tablets so it makes sense, Melcher said.
The cost would be about $300,000 per tower and $20,000 in equipment, plus the cost of monthly maintenance. In total it would take about $400,000 to $600,000 to set up.
For learning sites, schools can use COVID-compliant large venues, such as a gymnasium, that is equipped with wireless. Schools could partner with municipalities for this option.
UNDERSERVED AND AGRICULTURE OPERATIONS
Short-term options for underserved rural areas include a fiber-to-fixed-wireless tower system. An entity can lease fiber, create a connection to the fiber and connect to towers to broadcast high-speed wireless. The advantage is that it doesn’t require building an expensive fiber; it’s already there. The initial expense comes from the towers, which cost from $80,000 to $100,000. The equipment is about $60,000 to $80,000 per tower. A private provider might be interested in co-investing if it believes it will get additional customers.
Another short-term solution is to lease unused quadrants of mobile cell wireless towers, which costs between $200,000 and $250,000.
A point-to-point system might also work, with a cost of $53,000 to $180,000 per fiber optic line and $80,000 to $100,000 per microwave tower and $200 to $3000 per antenna per residence depending on the distance.
For agriculture operations, a solution could be developing a wireless tower system with access to backbone fiber at every mile to provide sufficient broadband coverage to ensure mechanized equipment and robotics that rely on GPS signals can operate uninterrupted. This could also benefit rural offices, residents and other sites.
The cost of creating such a system is $53,000 to $180,000 per mile for the fiber optic line and the cost of the towers and equipment. This solution’s estimated cost is in excess of $20 million.
“When we talk to ag and we look at the rural access, one of the things that become apparent is much of the grant money from USDA and other sources focuses on rural access but not improving farm operations. So if we could tie that together,” Melcher said.
Wireless telecommunications and point-to-point systems are also options.
RECOMMENDATIONS
In the short-term, Melcher’s recommended completing the evaluation of the Remote Learning Support Grant (including students throughout the county); conducting employer surveys for remote work; continuing the analysis for fixed and mobile wireless internet (pinning down the engineering and costs); establishing board goals and objectives related to expanding regional broadband; prioritizing projects and developing funding strategies; and pushing broadband legislation. Melcher noted that broadband has become essential for life but it’s not regulated like a utility.
Recommended long-term solutions (one to five years) are to discuss possible point-to-point and private virtual network systems with the county school superintendent and continue the discussion regarding agriculture and rural access solutions with thought of starting a pilot program.
“We speak about workforce and skills, and we understand that we want to make sure our students are being educated. I think that’s also a consideration for investment, not only for the community, but economic development as well,” Melcher said.
Now is not the time to be talking about long-term solutions, but rather short term, Reyes said. But he recognized that even short-term solutions would still “improve the school system in a way that if we have another issue like we’re having right now, they’ll be ready to deal with it.”