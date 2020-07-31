If a resident won’t be able to vote on Election Day due to emergency circumstances, Yuma County will allow the voter to cast his or her ballot the day before.
Arizona law requires that county supervisors outline how qualified electors may vote when they experience an emergency between 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding the election and 5 p.m. on the Monday preceding the election that prohibits them from voting on Election Day.
On July 27, the Yuma County supervisors adopted voting procedures in the event a voter can’t make it to a designated Vote Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, when the primary election takes place, due to an emergency.
In this case, the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, located at 197 S. Main St., will accommodate the voter between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.
The procedure calls for the voter to provide identification as required by the state and sign a statement declaring that the voter is experiencing or experienced an emergency that prevents him or her from voting at a polling place on Election Day.
A staff member will scan and retain the signed statement with the voter’s electronic record. The staff member will then provide the ballot applicable to the voter and require the voter’s signature on the affidavit envelope. The voted ballot will be placed in a signed affidavit envelope and processed accordingly.
Change to Somerton vote site
In another election-related action, the supervisors approved changing the Somerton Library Vote Center to the Somerton Middle School Library for the Aug. 4 primary election.
A staff report noted that the size of the library is not suitable for social distancing requirements. Elections Services would have to supply less equipment to have the board workers six feet apart. This would also affect the number of voters allowed in the library vote center, leaving more voters out in the heat.
Additionally, the report added, voters would be using the same door for entering and exiting the vote center, causing voters to come within six feet of each other.
Somerton Middle School has agreed to allow the use of the gymnasium, which is much more suitable for voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.
Election fees
The supervisors also adopted policies and fees for contracted election services provided to cities, towns and special districts. Find the fee schedule here: https://tinyurl.com/y2udy2s4.
The charges and fees assessed are used to defray or cover the expense of the voting equipment costs and maintenance or services provided.
However, election services fees do not include the fees charged by the Yuma County Recorder for necessary services associated with voter notices, early voting and the creation of the signature roster.
The board is required by state law to approve a fee schedule. Known as the Consolidated Elections Law and beginning with elections held in 2014, this law requires candidate elections for all political subdivisions be held only on the fall election dates in even-numbered years. There is an exception for a special election to fill a vacancy, recall or non-candidate elections.
A “political subdivision” includes cities and towns, school and community college districts and other districts organized under state law. It does not include special taxing districts.
A jurisdiction, school district or special district with 1,000 or more total registered voters that combines its election with any countywide election will be charged its share of all actual costs of the election using the fee schedule.
A jurisdiction, school district or special district with 300 or more total registered voters, but less than 1,000, that combines its election with any countywide general election will be charged $1.40 per registered voter.
If an election is held during a countywide primary election, the jurisdiction or district will pay the actual cost of additional ballots necessary. A jurisdiction, school district or special district with 300 or less registered voters will not be charged a fee if the election is combined with any countywide general election.
A jurisdiction holding a special election not combined with a countywide election will pay all actual costs associated with conducting the election.
Election security
Yuma County has been awarded the Help American Vote Act Fortification Grant in the amount of $97,000 and a 2018 HAVA Election Security Grant in the amount of $154,416 for fiscal year 2019/2020.
The Recorder and Election Services will use the funds to increase security for elections, in particular cybersecurity.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission indicated that the funds can be used to upgrade election-related computer systems to address cyber vulnerabilities; facilitate cybersecurity training for local election officials; implement established cybersecurity best practices for election systems; and/or fund other activities that will improve the security of elections for federal office.