The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider possible options for a program to help businesses in the unincorporated county areas experiencing economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, the supervisors expressed interest in using CARES Act funding to offer relief grants to affected businesses and requested information to guide them.
In other action, staff will give a report and answer questions about the application of biosolids and septage on agricultural land in South County. Farms apply biosolids from wastewater treatment facilities to dispose of the biosolids and add nutrients to the soils, resulting in ongoing odor and fly problems.
The board will also consider adopting property tax rates and assessment of taxes for fiscal year 2020-2021 for special and improvement districts. Yuma County does not have any control over the budgets or tax rates set by other agencies, but the supervisors are required by statute to adopt these rates for other districts and authorities in order for the county to bill and collect taxes on their behalf.
On the agenda are also several requests from the county attorney seeking orders of abatement in Superior Court due to continuing noncompliance and the ongoing junk on four properties.
Under the consent calendar, the board will consider:
• Revising the Free Library District’s fines and fees and setting a public hearing on the matter to accept comment and take final action.
• Authorizing the Yuma County Public Health Services District director to accept a contract with the Arizona Department of Health Services with the purpose of providing support for the health priorities of women and their families in Yuma County.
• A request by the Yuma County Workforce Development Board, operated by Arizona@Work, for approval of the Yuma County One-Stop Memorandum of Understanding 2020-2023, which describes Arizona@Work’s cooperative workforce training, employment and economic development. The Workforce Development Board will also request approval of its 4-Year Plan.
• Approval of a $214,400 contract with Karpel Solutions for the replacement of time management software. The fee for the first year would be paid through a grant from Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
• Accepting the streets and traffic signs within Rancho Peregrino Subdivision Lots 1-18 into the County Maintenance System.
• Authorize a one-way controlled stop at the T-intersections of Mohawk Valley Boulevard at County 4th Street and a modified two-way stop at the intersection of Mohawk Valley Boulevard and Avenue 39E and establish a 35-mph speed limit on Mohawk Valley Boulevard between Avenue 39E, and County 4th Street.
• Approval of construction plans for the Coyote Wash Channelization Project Capital Improvement Project in Wellton and authorize the Department of Engineering/Flood Control District to advertise for bids.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. at 198 S. Main St. Anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 and does not want to attend the meeting in person can still participate by submitting an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6652paq.