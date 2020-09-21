Due to continuing non-compliance and ongoing junk on properties located throughout Yuma County, the Board of Supervisors has directed the county attorney to take the property owners to court.
After reviewing several individual cases presented by zoning staff, the supervisors agreed that the next step is for the county attorney to seek an order of abatement in Superior Court.
According to photos presented to the supervisors, the parcels appeared to have “junk” that included trash, inoperable vehicles, mattresses, discarded furniture, debris and overgrown and dry bushes. Some allegedly had multiple RVs hooked up in their yards and people living in them, more than allowed by law. Another property owner is reportedly salvaging and recycling without a permit.
All violations are based on complaints either by the public or as a result of a permit review. Individual cases presented to the supervisors have been ongoing since last year, have gone through the hearing officer process and remain out of compliance.
The process includes multiple property inspections, courtesy notice asking the property owner to correct the violations and referral to the hearing officer if the property continues to be in violation. Property owners are served either in person or by certified mail.
Property owners received extra time this year when the hearings were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. When the hearing officer heard the cases, the property owners were found noncompliant and levied a civil sanction of $250.
In some cases, the officer set a compliance hearing; in others, the cases were closed. Some owners did not appear at any of the hearings.
However, in the cases that were presented, the owners either took no action or simply moved the junk around but did not remove it or did not clean up sufficiently.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that the property owners have been given plenty of opportunity to remedy the violations. “Essentially, by the time it gets to us, you have extenuated every possible accommodation that can be made with the owners of the property to the point now that the only option left to be able to fix the plan is to get legal,” he said.
County Attorney Jon Smith noted that even after a case goes to court, his office continues to find out why the property owners are not complying. Sometimes it’s for lack of resources or physical ability.
The court will give the owner a timeframe to fix the problem, and if the owner still won’t comply, the court can find them in contempt. However, Smith said, the intent is to get voluntary compliance.
The supervisors questioned the length of time before a case is taken to court. “It frustrates a lot of the neighbors that have to deal with the junk and the issues that come with having this type of residence in their neighborhood and at what point can we give them relief is what I’m wondering,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said.
Smith noted that going to court is the last resort. “Few cases are just very difficult to deal with and they’re sensitive in nature. These are property owners, sometimes they are just unable to do what they need to do. The court, we all tend to work together. It has to get done, but we try to do it in a way that’s as sensitive as it possibly can be to everybody involved,” he said.
Reyes suggested turning the violations into “feel-good projects,” perhaps with volunteers helping elderly property owners clean up their yards. Or perhaps the adult and juveniles probation department can supply the manpower.
“Our intention is to fix the problem, it’s not to punish the person necessarily, and sometimes that requires us to step a little outside of the enforcement side and get to the solution side. Some people might not admit they don’t know how to handle it, that they don’t know what to do with a junk yard,” Reyes said.
Supervisor Martin Porchas asked whether a case has to go to the hearing officer and whether it can go straight to court. Staff noted that a hearing officer is the preferred method, but it’s not required.
Porchas explained that he gets frequent complaints about junky properties and it appears nothing is being done about them. “It makes the county look bad,” he said. “The neighbors suffer and we get the calls.”
He wondered if some people took advantage of the process, thinking that if they pay the fine, they have another six months before the county comes calling again. Maggie Castro, planning director, said that another option is for the neighbors to file their own court case to compel their neighbors to pick up their properties.
Simmons did not like that option. “The county is taking them to court and not getting any action, and we’re telling them to go to court. How are they getting any action or relief?” he said.
Reyes noted that the best the county can do is speed up the process if possible, perhaps by shortening or skipping steps.
EXPEDITED PROCESS FOR THE WORST CASES
In a Sept. 9 meeting, Craig Sellers, director of development services, told the supervisors that staff has identified more than 80 parcels that have been found in violation by the hearing officer that are still non-compliant. He asked for direction from the board about what it considers are the important violations to abate and whether to address properties that remain non-compliant.
Staff does not recommend going directly to Superior Court. Rather, staff recommended first exhausting all administrative actions. However, staff did recommend an expedited process for certain conditions.
The recommendation includes omitting the courtesy notice of violation, serving a hearing notice in person, limiting continuances to 60 days and cases to one compliance hearing, and scheduling a mid-month hearing if necessary.
Staff also recommended establishing an expedited process for the worst cases, which would include bringing them to the board for abatement action. The conditions for the expedited process include imminent hazard, health risk or unsafe condition and site condition and incompatible use violations that cover 25% of the viewable property area.
The planning director will use the administrative process for cases that do not meet criteria for expedited process and will continue to notify the board before recommending legal action.
The supervisors agreed to the recommendations. “We’re in a rural county. People think they can do whatever they do because they moved to the county and they’ve got nobody to account to, which is certainly not the case,” Reyes said. “If people feel that their civil rights are being violated because we ask them to put on a mask, imagine what it would be if we simply took every case to court and said you’re paying for that. But you brought enough facts out on each one of these cases so we can defend ourselves in case that property owner comes up to us and says, ‘Why are you doing this? You’re trampling my property rights.’ You’re trampling somebody else’s property rights by not doing whatever you’re supposed to do …
“I say if you let us make the decision, it takes the heat off you and puts it on us, where it would end up anyway. So to me, bring it on,” Reyes added.
Porchas still wanted to cap the time allowed for the process, but Castro noted that sometimes the length of time depends on being able to serve the property owner, which sometimes can prove difficult especially if the owner can’t be found. The hearing officer can’t hear a case until the property owner has been served.
Reyes agreed that a timeframe isn’t necessary. “What I wanted to do with this process is make sure the people know and understand that we’re going to go the full way. If you don’t solve this problem, you’ll end in court, and we’ll end up cleaning your property and putting a lien on your property. I want people to know that, and I want you to use that as a tool to get people to comply,” Reyes said.