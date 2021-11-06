SAN LUIS – COVID-19 cases continued to be recorded among elementary school students and school employees in south Yuma County, where one classroom in San Luis recently closed.
Monica Vargas, a health aid for the Gadsden Elementary School District, said two employees of the district’s Transportation Department recently tested positive for the coronavirus but that neither had contact with students.
“They were not bus drivers,” Vargas said. “One was given a test last week and tested positive, and the other had direct contact with that employee and then tested positive on Monday. Both are in quarantine.”
All other employees in the department tested negative, she added.
Three students at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in San Luis recently tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to close a classroom, but allowing the rest of the campus to remain open.
No other cases were found in the school and the classroom was allowed to reopen this week, Vargas said.
The Somerton Elementary School District said five cases among the district’s students were confirmed last week.
Those students are quarantine, the district said.