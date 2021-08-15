The city of San Luis has closed its senior center following confirmation of two cases of COVID-19 at the elder facility, city official said.
The city-operated center that hosts a variety of recreational activities and social service programs for the elderly will remain shuttered until future notice, San Luis official said in a news release.
City officials did not specify whether the cases were among senior clients, employees or visitors to the center located at 790 Cesar Chavez Blvd.
The decision to shutter the center comes as high concentrations of the coronavirus were found in city wastewater at each of three sites tested in the University of Arizona’s Early Warning Sewage Testing Project. The project collects sewage samples around the county as a barometer of COVID-19 incidence in neighborhoods and communities.
Also on Friday, the Yuma County Public Health Services District reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in the county, the highest single-day total since the delta variant began fueling a new wave of the coronavirus.
“There has been a significant rise of the COVID-19 positive rates in Yuma County in the last few weeks,” San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said in a statement. “We will do everything necessary to make sure our senior residents are protected. The well-being and health of our most vulnerable will continue to be our main priority.”
The city is already requiring the use of face masks by employees and the public while in municipal offices, and Sanchez has previously urged businesses in the city to require the use of masks on their premises.