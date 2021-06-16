SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The number of new COVID-19 cases is falling weekly in this city, but continues to climb throughout Sonora.
The state on Arizona’s border recorded 741 new cases during the week of June 7 to 14, an increase of 148 over the number of the previous week. The number of deaths of the coronavirus, however, dropped to 28 last week, down from 53 the prior week.
Those figures bring to 76,119 the number of recorded COVID-19 cases in Sonora since the start of the pandemic, and to 6,428 the nuimber of deaths attributed to the virus.
Enrique Clausen, Sonora’s health director, said in a social media post on Sunday that percent of positive results of COVID-19 testing in the state increased to 34% last week.
COVID-19 patients accounted for 22% of all people hospitalized in Sonora last week, up from previous weeks, Clausen added.
San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 12 new cases the week of July 7 to 14, a drop from the prior week. The city next to Yuma County has had a total 3,256 cases and 520 coronavirus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Mexico has not made use of testing among its populations as widely as has the United States among Americans.
Baja California last week had 125 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing the total pandemic numbers to 49,997 cases and 8,617 deaths.
Mexicali recorded 71 new cases last week, bring its total to 20,178, and nine new deaths, for a total of 3,215. The number of new cases in the Baja California capital, however, represented a drop from the prior week.