COVID-19 greatly impacted vehicle and pedestrian traffic, essentially cutting it in half, during the height of the pandemic. Commercial traffic, however, remained unaffected for the most part.
Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, on Oct. 5 gave the Yuma County Board of Supervisors an update on the GYPA activities, touching on travel restrictions; pedestrian, vehicle and commercial traffic; key achievements and notable projects.
Since March 21, Canada, Mexico and the United States have jointly restricted non-essential travel at the shared land ports of entry to slow the spread of the virus. The restrictions only impact private vehicles and pedestrians and do not affect commercial traffic.
Non-essential travel includes tourism and recreational activities and does not include commercial and trade activities. The nations agreed to further restrict travel to Oct. 21, pushing the restrictions into the seventh month.
The dollar value of northbound U.S. imports at the San Luis ports of entry totaled $101.3 million in February, $94.3 million in March, $40.8 million in April, $38.1 million in May, $52.6 million in June and $53.7 million in July.
Statewide, these numbers from a year ago were up 10.21% in February, up 4.63% in March, down 47.81% in April, down 37.09% in May, down 13.32% in June and up 16.06% in July.
Among the port authority’s achievements, George pointed to helping with the successful implementation of the Customs and Border Protection commercial truck crossing, also known as San Luis Port of Entry II.
It also helped successfully implement the commercial inspection facilities, in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Carrier Services.
In addition, the port authority aided in the creation of more than 90 acres of light industrial development adjacent to the port of entry, which has helped with “significant industrial development to date,” George said.
Notable projects included the presentation of a binational trade webinar series that featured seven speakers who focused on various trade-related topics. GYPA presented the series in partnership with OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
GYPA continued development of Gary J. Magrino Industrial Park Phase 3. “As of November 2019, we have sold out of developed parcels and established a new phase. We have 10 single-acre parcels over on the east side of the park that are up for sale,” George noted.
In fiscal year 2019/2020, GYPA yielded more than $1.3 million in property sales, initiated the third phase of development within the Magrino Industrial Park and successfully applied for an Arizona Commerce Authority Economic Strength Program grant in partnership with San Luis, Arizona. The grant has been recommended for approval, with a final decision expected this month.
In fiscal year 2020-2021, after successful completion of Magrino Industrial Park Phase 3, GYPA anticipates an estimated $31 million in capital investment in new light industrial development. These developments will likely directly contribute to an estimated 111 new jobs with a median wage of $16 per hour, George said.
“Development sparks development,” she quipped.
GYPA will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in January. The cities of Yuma and San Luis, Arizona, Cocopah Indian Tribe and Yuma County established the agency in early 2000 as a regional effort to bring forth a “two-port solution” in San Luis, Arizona, to facilitate northbound binational trade that was coming through San Luis, Mexico.
Rather than having the capacity of inspecting two trucks at a time at the original port of entry, the new San Luis II Commercial POE can inspect up to 25 commercial trucks at the same time.
After the presentation, Supervisor Russell McCloud asked when and if the member entities would be receiving a return of investment monies. “That was the original plan,” McCloud said.
“The return as of right now is on an economic development standpoint,” George replied, pointing to the creation of these 111 new jobs within the next 24 months. A user will break ground on a $6 million investment tied to more 230 jobs in Mexico in about six weeks. This project is a twin maquila setup, with production in Mexico and storage in the U.S.
“The initial turnover of funds is something we’re looking towards,” she said.
Chairman Tony Reyes, who is also on the GYPA board, noted that the agency’s mission is to incentivize the creation of private sector jobs. “The right answer to that would be, as soon as we develop the remaining parcels that aren’t tied to the expense of creating the Magrino Industrial Park, in the near future we would probably see some sort of value returning, but it’s still not in front of us. It’s still a ways off,” Reyes said.
The agency’s mission is to “develop a gateway for global trade to facilitate, promote and support multi-modal transportation and trade opportunities to enhance the economic development in the Greater Yuma area.”
George explained that the agency will hold a retreat on Oct. 28 and one of the topics for discussion is coming up with a few income revenue streams for the port authority outside of just contributions, perhaps developing lands or erecting some sort of storage facility that it owns and gets returns in rent.
Reyes likened it to the chicken-or-the-egg situation, “where we say, OK, look, are we there at the time that we get return for investment or are we getting return on investment the moment you start developing, the private sector starts developing the area?”
He also noted that the agency’s original plans are behind 10 years in terms of economic development because of the recession of 2008. “So we’re sort of back to square one. It took us six to seven years to get that port of entry, Port 2, built,” Reyes added.
GYPA had to decide whether to lease or sell parcels. Ultimately, the port authority decided to sell to incentivize investments on the property. “Almost no private individual wants to invest in these properties. They all want to build on these properties,” he said.
The port authority will need to look at additional funding to get the project done. Reyes and County Administrator Susan Thorpe, as members of the GYPA board, “will have to come back to board to discuss some of the additional investments we’re going to have to make to make that work,” Reyes said.