The COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary for Yuma to change the contract for vegetation removal work to be done along the Colorado River.
Due to the virus, the city cannot use the inmate labor that was anticipated and calculated into the original agreement and will now need to bid out the work to a licensed commercial contractor. The Yuma City Council will consider a request to make the contract changes during the Wednesday meeting. The amendments include cancelation of the original 2019 subcontract and entering into a new subcontract for this grant’s program activities with an independent licensed contractor.
The city received a grant award of $176,850 from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for work on 46 acres in and around the Millennial and Gowan Groves and eastward toward the Centennial Beach boat ramp in the West Wetlands Park of the Riverfront Regional Park. The dollar amount of the grant has not changed.
The council will also consider the following consent agenda items:
– A construction services contract for nearly $3 million for the Main Street Water Treatment Plant filters rehabilitation and upgrades to Kay Constructors of Goodyear.
– A construction services contract $133,641 for the Joe Henry Optimist Center facility improvements to DPE Construction of Yuma. The concrete will be replaced to accommodate three new basketball courts. Other improvements include installing a 12-foot high chain-link fence and swing gate.
– An mutual aid and assistance agreement between the Yuma Fire Department and Somerton and Cocopah Indian Tribe
Two resolutions are on the agenda, including an agreement deferring city development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for the Araby North Subdivision as requested by Elliott Construction. The deferral agreement is for three years from date of execution.
The other resolution is in connection to a development agreement with Kesari Putra Hospitality, owner and operator of the new Home2 Suites hotel, for the deferment of water and sanitary sewer capacity charges of $116,400 still owed into three equal installments due in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Two ordinances up for possible adoption:
– A zoning code text amendment to update the height limitations and area permitted for accessory structures. This amendment would allow the accessory structures code to be used in the Transitional District and the Residence Manufactured Housing District, increases the maximum height to 25 feet or the height of the principal building, whichever is less, and removes portions of the code that are contradictory or overly restrictive.
– A request to vacate the south 250 feet of an existing sanitary sewer easement to allow future private development of the parcel. Yuma RV & Boat Storage would like to build a storage facility that would sit on top of the unused portion of the sanitary sewer easement.
One ordinance will be introduced, a change to the lease agreement with Sixteen & Four LLC for the property located at the northwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, the site of Sprouts Farmers Market. The first amendment would create separate lease documents for the two separate parcels that resulted from a land division of Parcel A into Parcel A1 and Parcel A2.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.