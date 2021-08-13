Students at Yuma’s McGraw Elementary School will be learning remotely beginning today following confirmation of what district officials call a COVID-19 outbreak at the campus.
Thirty-two cases of the coronavirus were recorded this week at the kindergarten through fifth grade campus at 2345 S. Arizona Ave., according to the dashboard on the Return to Learning link on the Yuma Elementary School District’s web page.
Neither the dashboard nor district officials specify how many of the cases are among students and how many are among school staff.
District 1 officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment Thursday afternoon, but the district stated in a news release:
“Yuma School District One’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of every student and employee. On August 12, 2021, the Yuma County Public Health District informed Yuma Elementary School District One of a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 at C.W. McGraw Elementary School. As a precaution and in accordance with our district mitigation plan, Yuma Elementary School District will be transitioning the school from in-person to fully remote learning for 10 calendar days effective Friday, August 13, 2021, through Sunday, August 22, 2021.”
In-person learning is slated to resume on Aug. 23 after the campus has undergone thorough cleaning and disinfecting, the district said in the release.
The closure of the campus comes three weeks after the start of the new academic year in District 1.
Since the beginning of the school year, the district has seen a weekly increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus on its cases, from two the week of July 26 to Aug. 1, to 22 the week of Aug. 2-8, to 68 this week, according to the District 1 website.
Besides the cases at McGraw, District 1 reported the following numbers of confirmed cases this week at these campuses and district offices: five at Otondo Elementary School; four each at Ron Watson Middle School and Dorothy Hall and Sunrise elementary schools; three each at Fourth Avenue and Gila Vista junior highs and Palmcroft Elementary School, two each at Castle Dome Middle School and Woodard Junior High School, and one each at Rolle, Desert Mesa and Carver elementary schools and at the district’s administrative and transportation offices.
As per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services, the district said, its campuses practice “enhanced cleaning,” social distancing and hand washing.
The district “highly recommends” but does not require use of masks among students and employees.
For more information about District 1’s plan for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 this school year, visit https://www.yuma.org/Return-to-Learning.
Meanwhile, Crane Elementary School District reported 22 confirmed cases on its campuses so far this week. It had 30 cases the prior week and nine the week before that.
This week’s case numbers for Crane schools were as follows: four at Crane Middle School; three each at Gary A. Knox, Ronald Reagan and Valley Horizon elementary schools; two each at Gowan Science Academy and H.L. Suverkrup and Pueblo elementary schools, and one each at Centennial Middle and Mesquite Elementary schools and at a district office.
Like District 1, Crane Elementary School District does not disclose how many of those cases are among students.
Crane is “highly recommending” but not mandating mask use on its campuses and in its offices.
For more information about Crane’s mitigation plan, visit https://www.craneschools.org/apps/spotlightmessages/11659.