Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 104F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 105F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.