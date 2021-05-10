After the first COVID-19 death in Yuma County in March of last year, a nurse put up a star on a hospital wall to honor the memory of the patient. Then, with every subsequent death, the nurses kept putting up stars.
“Now we’ve had over 500 deaths at Yuma Regional Medical Center and over 800 deaths in the community. I don’t think anyone last March would have predicted that. They quite literally ran out of room,” noted Jackie Woodwell, executive director of the Foundation of YRMC.
Inspired by the nurses in the intensive care unit, the Foundation of YRMC has set out to raise funds to support the creation of a COVID-19 memorial. The original idea was to raise funds through the foundation’s annual golf tournament, but “in an abundance of caution” due to COVID-19, the organization canceled the March event for the second year in a row.
It was a difficult decision, “especially when there are initiatives and proposed projects at the medical center to support the health and wellbeing of our community members” Woodwell said.
Normally donations and funds raised at foundation events benefit cancer patients, school health programs, diabetes education, clinical quality initiatives and more.
However, for this golf tournament, the sponsors had overwhelmingly supported the idea of raising funds for a COVID-19 memorial to honor patients and families who lost loved ones and to provide them and healthcare workers with a place of respite.
“COVID has been very hard for the entire community and especially hard for those who have lost loved ones and those who cared for those patients,” Woodwell said. “We felt at the foundation that it’s a very important project, a very meaningful project for the community. Everyone in some way has been impacted, throughout Yuma County and throughout the world.”
She added: “For generations to come, we hope that this will be something people can visit and know you can get through these hard times together. Through togetherness, the community has been able to endure what we’ve endured.”
There is no design or concept yet for the memorial, but Woodwell said that the foundation wants “something that will be very meaningful,” with input from the ICU team and perhaps located in the hospital’s Healing Garden.
“It’s a lovely outdoor space,” Woodwell noted.
Even with the cancelation of the golf tournament, sponsors still supported the project. The sponsors, McCarty, Archsol, Aerocare, Delta Diversified and Otis, agreed to replace the tournament with the first ever “Mulligan Match.” Just as a mulligan allows a golfer to redo the previous shot to improve their score, the Mulligan Match will improve the fundraising efforts by matching all contributions. The sponsors will match donations up to $30,000 for a potential total of $60,000.
Any contribution from now until May 21, dollar for dollar, will be doubled, and 100% will support the building of the memorial.
“Truly there is no contribution too small to help us get there,” Woodwell said.
As an added incentive, anyone who contributes by May 21 will be entered into a drawing for a dinner for eight at JT Prime. In addition, donors who give $100 or more will receive a special edition #StrongerTogether water bottle.
Donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/Foundation-mulliganmatch. The website also provides donors with an opportunity to share photos of loved ones they would like to honor and/or messages of thanks to healthcare workers.