SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The risk of getting COVID-19 in this city is higher this week – at least according to Sonora state health officials.
The border city across from Yuma County moved from a rating of green – or low risk level of coronavirus infection – to yellow – medium risk level – on the color-coded scale used to measure the incidence of COVID-19 around Mexico.
Sonora’s health ministry reclassified San Luis Rio Colorado’s risk level after the city recorded a three-week trends of increases in COVID-19 cases in April and early May.
San Luis Rio Colorado joins Caborca and Huatabampo as the only three cities in Sonora in the yellow, with all others classified by the state as green. A city’s rating is based on the weekly number of new cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths it records.
The municipal health committee allowed bars and night clubs to reopen at limited capacity last month after San Luis Rio Colorado achieved its green rating. As of Tuesday, health officials had announced no plans to reimpose restrictions on the businesses now that the city is back in yellow.
From mid-April to early this month, the weekly number of new cases in San Luis Rio Colorado jumped from nine to 33, while the number of weekly deaths ranged from two to six.
Mexico does not make use of COVID-19 testing as widely as does the United States, so the actual number of cases in the border city may be higher.
For the week of May 10-16, the city recorded a drop in cases, to 15, and one death. The city must show a continuing decline in cases over the next two weeks to return to a green rating.
The city has launched a vaccination campaign to immunize residents.
Since the start of the pandemic in early 2021, San Luis Rio Colorado has recorded a total of 3,166 coronavirus cases and 504 deaths attributed to the virus.
Statewide, there have been 73,761 cases and 6,304 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Baja California is rated as having a medium risk level for COVID-19. The state has recorded a total of 48,502 cases and 8,163 deaths.
Mexicali, Baja’s capital, has recorded a total of 19,312 cases and 3,049 deaths.