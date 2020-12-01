Another COVID-19 saliva testing event will take place on Saturday, and Yuma County residents aged 5 and older are encouraged to participate to get a snapshot of the current infection rate.
The Yuma County Public Health Services District has partnered with Arizona State University and the Cocopah Tribe to hold the free testing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Cocopah Casino, 15318 S. Avenue B, in Somerton.
The simple, non-invasive test is open to all citizens. Health officials are asking everyone to get tested regardless of how they physically feel “to help protect our kids and our community.”
“Yuma County has responded beyond our expectations for the saliva test offered by ASU, and we are hopeful everyone in Yuma County will come to participate in this next very important testing cycle,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Public Health Services District. “The saliva testing is so easy, because it’s as simple as using a straw to spit into a tube.”
Results will be given within 48 rs. Registration prior to arrival is mandatory. Every person who registers must have their own individual email address. For example, if a family of four goes to get tested, each member, regardless of age, must have a valid email address.
To register, go to the ASU Biodesign Institute COVID-19 Saliva Testing Sign Up website at https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/Mvc/Registration/Start. The link will ask for an “agency code,” which is: SALIVATEST.
Once registered, participants will be given a QR CODE that they must take to the saliva test. Staff will be on the site to help and direct traffic.
Test-takers must avoid all food or drink for 30 minutes before arriving for the test. Saliva testing is done by the participant. Staff will be outside the vehicle to help if needed.