SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Comite de Bien Estar and the Yuma County Public Health District will jointly offer COVID-19 vaccinations to youths 12 and older in an immunization clinic set for June 10.
Parents can now sign up children and teens for the clinic, in which the Pfizer vaccine will be given.
They will need to fill out a registration form for the clinic. Parents can pick up the forms at the Comite de Bienestar’s headquarters in San Luis, 963 E. B St., Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. They can also call ahead 928-627-8559 to make an appointment for vaccinations and then fill out the forms the day of the clinic.
Minors will need to be accompanied by parents or other adults when they get their shots.
Liliana Arroyo, spokeswoman for the Comite de Bien Estar, said vaccines also will be available during the June 10 clinic for adults who need a second dose of Pfizer and for adults who need the first or second dose of Moderna.
Coronavirus vaccinations for minors became available in Arizona this month. In a clinic hosted May 15 by the health department and the cities of San Luis and Somerton, more than 300 youths between the ages of 12 and 18 were vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends COVID-19 for people in that age group, even though they are less susceptible to the virus.
The Comite de Bien Estar, a non-profit housing organization in San Luis, and the health district have already jointly hosted a dozen clinics in which more than 4,000 adults have been vaccinated for COVID-19, said Arroyo said.