SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The public can get vaccinated for free against COVID-19 and the flu on Sept. 30 at an immunization clinic here hosted by the Comite de Bien Estar and the Yuma County Public Health District.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given to people 12 and older, while first and second dozes of the Moderna vaccine will be offered to those 18 and over.
Flu shots will be available to anyone who is aged 6 months or older.
Vaccinations will be given between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Comite’s headquarters in San Luis, 963 E. Avenue B.
People planning to get the vaccines are asked to call Comite in advance, 928-627-8559.
The clinic is the second this month hosted by Comite, a non-profit housing and social service organization in San Luis.
About 300 people received shots in the clinic on Sept. 2. Those who got their first doses of Pfizer and Moderna can get their second shots on the 30th.