Amid the high temperatures Yuma County has been experiencing lately, Crossroads Mission is welcoming water donations for the homeless people at its shelter.
Myra Garlit, chief executive officer of Crossroads Mission, encourages people to donate what they can, insisting that the size of the water bottles doesn’t matter. Besides water bottles, Crossroads is in most need of hygiene supplies and fresh fruits and vegetables.
She also welcomes monetary donations, to help cover mission costs such as air-conditioning and purchase of necessities not covered by donations. Donations often taper off during the summer, so anything is appreciated, she said.
Crossroads Mission is open 24 hours, seven days a week, though Garlit prefers that donations be brought to the warehouse located behind the mission before 5 p.m. The mission is located at 944 S. Arizona Ave.
Volunteers are welcomed, as well, particularly at the nonprofit mission’s Thrift Store, located at 550 W. 8th St. If interested in volunteering, visit the Crossroads Mission website at crossroadsmission.org.
Crossroads Mission offers myriad services to the community, including alcohol and drug addiction recovery programs, free meals and chapel services. Crossroads also partners with ACHIEVE, which assists the homeless with housing and case management.
Donations were especially generous during the pandemic, said Garlit, expressing thanks to Yuma-area residents. “I find that Yuma County, when there is a need, whether it’s Crossroads or another agency, they help. They stand up and help the needy; they help the poor.”
In October, Crossroads is set to celebrate its 62nd year in operation with its annual Jubilee, an event that raises money for the mission. Yumans are encouraged to attend.
For more information about the Jubilee and more Crossroads Mission events, contact Barbara Rochester at 928-580-4482.