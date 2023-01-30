FONDO CSF 1 (copy)
Buy Now

Campesino Sin Fronteras will help qualifying farm workers apply for one-time $600 pandemic relief payments through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Beginning in February, Campesinos Sin Fronteras will help agricultural workers and employees of meat packing companies in Yuma and surrounding counties apply for one-time pandemic relief payments of $600 from the federal government.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a Somerton-based agency that provides social services in south Yuma County, will help qualifying workers secure the payments that are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief Act.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you