Beginning in February, Campesinos Sin Fronteras will help agricultural workers and employees of meat packing companies in Yuma and surrounding counties apply for one-time pandemic relief payments of $600 from the federal government.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a Somerton-based agency that provides social services in south Yuma County, will help qualifying workers secure the payments that are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief Act.
Campesinos (CSF) will be responsible for qualifying up to 9,600 workers in Yuma County and surrounding counties for payments made from a $48.2 million grant provided by the department to the Oxnard, Calif.-based Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, of which CSF is a member.
Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit housing and social services organization based in San Luis, Ariz., is also helping workers qualify for $600 pandemic impact payments provided by the Agriculture Department.
To be eligible for the one-time payments, the workers must prove they were employed in agriculture or food handling between January 2020 and December 2022.
Previously during the height of the pandemic, CSF helped low-income families in the area that were struggling to pay for rent, mortgages and utilities bills.
CSF staff have been receiving training in preparation for visiting work sites beginning Feb. 1 to help qualifying workers complete applications for the money.
People who have questions about applying for the payments can call CSF at 928-627-5995 or 928-627-1060.