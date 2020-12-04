SAN LUIS, Ariz. – In what may be the most extensive effort locally yet to track the spread of COVID-19, free drive-through testing will be offered seven days a weeks to the public at an elementary school here.
The parking lot at Arizona Desert Elementary School will serve as the site where employees of Embry Women’s Health’s TestNOW program will collect nasal swabs.
Testing is scheduled to be available to residents throughout Yuma County on a daily basis through the April, said Rosie Figueroa, health services director for the Gadsden Elementary School District.
Hours of testing at the school parking lot, 1245 N. Main St. are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
People will remain in their vehicles while nasal swab samples are taken. They don’t need to make appointments or register for testing. Insurance is not required and no fee will be collected.
Figueroa said COVID-19 rapid tests and flu shots are expected to be available at the test site in the future.
The testing is being done in a partnership between the school district; Embry Women’s Health, a Mesa-based health care provider. Arizona Desert Elementary School is one of about 40 test sites around the state established in the TestNOW campaign.
Officials from Embry Women’s Health could not reached immediately for comment Thursday.
People can expect to receive test results between 24 and 72 hours after giving samples, according to the TestNOW web site.
Raymond Aguilera, superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District, said the testing has become at a timely moment area where coronavirus cases have surged in recent weeks and where most schools have closed their campus and are providing only remote instruction.
“We’re doing this for the good of the community, because we think the virus is going to be rampant by the month of January,” he said. “(Testing) will benefit the district, it will benefit the community.”
Noting that testing is available to people no matter where they live, he added, “I think that it will really help in all the communities around us.”