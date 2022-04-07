First came the “101 Dalmatians,” an animated 1961 film that spawned Cruella de Vil, a would-be fashion designer who wants to make a coat out of dalmatian skins.
Then came the 2021 film “Cruella,” a crime drama based on the character from the original movie.
And “Cruella,” in turn, has inspired “De-vil,” only this follow-up won’t play out on the screen. It will be staged live by Dancer’s Workshop in performances Saturday and Sunday at Gila Ridge High School’s auditorium.
In all, about 115 performers from Dancer’s Workshop’s Jams Dance Company and its Dazzlers acrobatics team will appear in the performances at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the auditorium at 7150 E. 24th St.
Dancers ranging in age from 4 to 18 will collaborate in what Dancer’s Workshop owner Myriah Farrar says will be a show that will appeal to all ages.
“It’s a variety show, so there will be all varieties of dance” and music,” she said. “There’s something for everyone no matter your likes in music. (There will be) rock and country and children’s songs. (There will be) a All genres for all age groups.”
If you missed “101 Dalmatians” and the more recent “Cruella,” don’t worry. A brief story line printed on the program will bring you up to speed on what happens next on stage.
The dancers have spent about two months preparing for what will be Dancer’s Workshop’s first public performance, she said.
“We want everyone to come out, from preschool (children) to snowbirds, if you will,” Farrar said, adding, “I just want them to see how talented these kids are.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door or this week at the Dancer’s Workshop studio, 1335 S. Pacific Ave., No. 210.
“Come one, come all,” Farrar concluded. “It’s an affordable show, it’s family-friendly with something for every age, something for every style.”