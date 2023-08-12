SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The number of deaths in an arson fire at a bar in this city rose by two to 13 this week.
Antonio Cisneros, the vocalist of a band performing at the Beer House at the time of the July 22 fire, died Friday in a Tucson hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation, according to reports by news media and Facebook posts by friends and family of the musician.
Cisneros was the fourth member of the band Mitosis to die in the fire allegedly started by a patron angered at being told to leave the premises.
His death followed the death Wednesday of a 33-year-old woman who suffered first- and second-degree burns over 25% of her body, according to the Sonora state attorney general’s office. She was identified by authorities only at Lizeth Alejandra N.
The prosecutor’s office said it will amend its complaint against the suspect in the fire to include additional counts for the two latest deaths. The suspect has been identified only as Jose Luis N., in keeping with the practice in Mexico of not releasing the full names of criminal suspects.
He allegedly started by the fire by pouring gasoline at the front entrance of the Beer House after being ejected from the premises located in the city’s central district for harassing female patrons.
Mitosis, a rock and ska band popular both in San Luis Rio Colorado and the Yuma area, was playing at the bar when the fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. on July 22. Other band members who died were Adrian Becerra, Ricardo Martinez and Aaron Hernandez.
The death toll in the fire stood at 11 until Wednesday, when, according to the attorney general’s office, the victim identified as Lizeth Alejandra passed away in a hospital in Mexicali, Baja Calif., shortly before midnight after having suffered cardiopulmonary arrest.
Cisneros, a co-founder of Mitosis, was making what friends and family described as a slow recovery before he passed away Friday morning.
Meanwhile, prosecutors are reviewing the establishment’s paperwork to determine if its owners could face legal action.
City officials said last month the bar was operating without the required license from the city, that it had not undergone a recent inspection and that one of the exits was blocked by stacked cases of beer at the time of the fire.