Seen here are the fire-damaged premises of the Beer House in San Luis Rio Colorado. The death toll in the July 22 arson fire has risen to 13.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The number of deaths in an arson fire at a bar in this city rose by two to 13 this week.

Antonio Cisneros, the vocalist of a band performing at the Beer House at the time of the July 22 fire, died Friday in a Tucson hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation, according to reports by news media and Facebook posts by friends and family of the musician.

