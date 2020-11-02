Ahead of Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Yuma on Sunday, Arizona House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez and a Yuma mother discussed how President Trump’s economic policies, COVID-19 response and “attacks” on healthcare have impacted Yuma families. The Arizona Democratic Party arranged the virtual press conference.
Fernandez, the Democratic leader of the Arizona House of Representatives, called this a critical time in the nation’s history and the most important election of our lifetime.
“Don Jr. is visiting Arizona again and bringing forth no plan to get rid of the COVID-19 virus and to address the after-effects of the pandemic. We would love to see a plan, we would love to find out how people out of work right now will get the unemployment benefits they should have received months ago,” she said. “We have people in Arizona that depend on the Affordable Care Act. We know that the ACA has been taking care of families, children, people with pre-existing conditions that would never be able to afford any kind of insurance. And yet we have a president that wants to do away with the ACA.”
Fernandez added: “Your voice needs to be heard. Otherwise, we are going to have four more years of disaster. Four more years of wondering if we’re going to be able to care for our families, if we’re going to be able to feed our families, if we’re going to be able to pay our mortgage, our utilities.”
She urged Yumans to vote on Tuesday: “It’s that critical. I’m asking you please today to vote. Vote like your life depends on it, because it very well may.”
Sheri Johnson, a Yuma resident and mother, said her life has been thrown into chaos as a result of Trump’s “failure of leadership.”
“I’m scared. What has gone on in Yuma and all over the world is terrifying. COVID has destroyed my life and world. And Donald Trump and his complete lack of response to provide any help has destroyed me and my family,” she said.
“When you talk about staring into the abyss, this is what that looks like. When you don’t know how you’re going to take care of your family,” Johnson said, noting she made a “horrible mistake” in 2016. “I didn’t do my homework, and I voted for Trump. I won’t make it again. … When you talk about someone who doesn’t have a plan – I can’t pay my rent, and I’m going to be homeless for the holidays. This is what Trump has done to people like me.”
Johnson added: “He took the time to ram a judge through the Supreme Court instead of focusing on helping the people of this country. … His lack of empathy and care for a country and people he’s supposed to represent boggles my mind. He’s caused such division, not only in the country, but in my hometown. To watch the division and fear scares me. This isn’t what I want for my kids.”