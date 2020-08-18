Yuma resident Sheri Johnson voted for President Trump in 2016. Today, with COVID-19 impacting her job and family, she blames President Trump for the thousands of COVID-19 deaths and infections, including her daughter’s, for not taking the pandemic seriously.
Her daughter recovered from the new coronavirus, but Johnson lost her job as a general manager when the restaurant that employed her permanently closed its doors during the pandemic.
Johnson was one of the Arizona Democrats who spoke about President Trump’s “failed leadership” ahead of his visit to Yuma. During a press videoconference held Tuesday morning, Gilbert resident Steve Gomez, retired Navajo County Sheriff K.C. Clark and current Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada also shared stories of how Trump’s policies have impacted them.
Tyler Cherry, spokesperson for the Arizona Democratic Party, blasted Trump for “parachuting” into Yuma County, a COVID-19 hotspot with more than 5,000 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 people, the highest concentration of any metropolitan area in the nation.
He also pointed out that as of Monday, Yuma County reported 12,000 positive cases and currently has the highest per capita infection rate among Arizona’s 15 counties and a mortality rate that is double the state’s average.
“It goes without saying that it didn’t have to be this bad,” Cherry said.
Johnson agreed, noting that if Trump had given the correct information and supported the use of masks from the beginning, thousands of people wouldn’t have gotten sick or died. She said her oldest daughter survived the coronavirus but her pediatrician caught it and died.
A single mother, Johnson said that the ongoing pandemic has cost her her job, her family’s only source of income, and now she chides Trump for not keeping the $600 in federal unemployment and cutting it, which she has yet to see, she said.
She doesn’t know how she will pay the rent and keep the lights on. Being a restaurant manager is the only thing she is trained and qualified to do.
“I’m so dumbfounded and so angry and so hurt,” Johnson said. “I voted for him and I won’t make that mistake again.”
Gomez, the Gilbert father, talked about how his family relies on strong healthcare protections to keep his son alive and healthy. His son received a heart transplant and has already received more than $3 million in medical services.
He believes that under the Trump administration, their health coverage is in danger. He fears that Trump will abolish the Affordable Care Act, allowing insurance companies to once again cap medical expenditures and deny coverage for preexisting conditions.
In addition, he noted that the health coverage of millions of Americans who have gotten sick with COVID-19 might also be in jeopardy as they might be labeled as having a preexisting condition. It’s especially dangerous because the long-term effects are still unknown, he added.
“The replacement for the ACA that he’s touted has been a bold-faced lie for the last probably five years since his campaign started, very similar to the border wall that Mexico was going to pay for,” Gomez said.
As for trying to get the ACA abolished in the middle of a pandemic, “what the hell is wrong with this man?”
Gomez believes the Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden will build upon the ACA and ensure his son and families like his will remain protected.
Estrada has been in law enforcement for almost 53 years. “I know the dynamics and the evolution of this border, probably more than anybody else in law enforcement here along the border,” he said.
He detailed how he believes that Trump has rolled back progress made under the Obama-Biden administration. “I have seen a tremendous negative change with this administration, especially with regards to the issue of the border wall, a border wall that according to the current administration is going to stop all drugs and all people,” he said.
“That’s not true. It’s not a silver bullet, it’s not a panacea. Walls have never been successful around the globe, so it’s not going to be successful here.”
He noted that hard drugs will continue to come across the border as long as Americans continue to consume them. “We have a problem in this country. We have 5% of the world’s population consuming over 50% of the world’s drugs.”
However, Estrada clarified that he doesn’t think the wall should come down. “I understand the need for a wall. I don’t have a problem with it in certain areas, however, I think boots-on-the-ground technology is a better approach to that, that way you really have contact with the people coming across.”
He chastised the president for demonizing immigrants. Estrada noted that “desperate people” will take risks and travel “thousands and thousands of miles to get to this great country.”
The sheriff said he resents Trump for calling Hispanics “bad people” who bring disease and who are thieves and drug smugglers and who come here to take people’s jobs. He said Trump “wants this country to be completely white,” but “this country was born and raised on immigrants and that’s how it will always be.”
Estrada also takes issue with the president not consulting with the border communities on the wall design. “We’ve got friendly neighbors on the other side of the border … We have cooperated, we have assisted each other for decades. We know how to get along. As a result of that, we have the best practices in employing, dealing with some of these issues.”
One design he’s “very critical” of is the concertina wire installed atop the border wall in the urban areas of Nogales. “We treat livestock better than we treat human beings. We do not put razor wire on livestock to keep them out. That’s very cruel,” Estrada said.
He also criticized Trump’s administration for separating migrant children from their parents and putting them in cages. “That has to be one of the cruelest things that anybody can do,” he said.
“President Trump is taking us on a collision course. We cannot stand another four years. He is literally breaking up the fabric of what we have in this great country, and we definitely have to do something about that problem,” Estrada said.
Clark said he always felt “good support” under former President Obama’s administration. He noted that Trump says he’s strong on law enforcement, but it’s not what he sees.
“It stumps me when I hear that, as he talks about the FBI. He doesn’t listen to our CIA. He continuously pardons criminals that peers and juries have found guilty,” Clark said.
Noting the chaos and looting taking place across the country, he added: “This is not the America I grew up in. I want to see it go back to what we once were, and I know that we can.”
Geoff Burgan, communications director for the Biden for President Arizona campaign, released the following statement: “Donald Trump has failed to lead our country through the crises facing the American people. He’s failed to properly deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that’s spun out from it. He’s undermined our values as a nation of immigrants and he’s diverted millions of dollars marked from our armed forces to build his border wall, which doesn’t work and doesn’t keep us any safer.
“Joe Biden’s going to make smart investments in border security, stop the inhumane practice of separating families, improve and reform our asylum and visa systems, help our Dreamers, and enforce the rules to protect American and foreign workers alike. With 77 days until Election Day, and even fewer until Arizonans begin voting, it’s become crystal clear that Donald Trump’s simply trying to distract Arizonans from his own failures.”