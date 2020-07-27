The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a rezoning request during a Tuesday meeting.
Craig Colvin, agent for Charley and Barbara Cranmore, requests the rezoning of a 9.81-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 acre minimum to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision, in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Scottsdale Drive and 34th Place in Yuma.
The intent is to develop a residential subdivision consisting of 43 lots.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely through technological means. The intent is to reduce the number of individuals at Aldrich Hall to the greatest extent possible.
The meeting can also be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.
While Aldrich Hall will be open for public participation, members of the public are encouraged to send written comments to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov no later than 45 minutes before the start of the meeting. Comments received timely will be read into the record when the referenced agenda item is discussed.
If residents appear at Aldrich Hall, they must maintain social distancing. The podium will have a laptop connected to the meeting though Zoom. When their item of interest is opened for public comment, they may proceed to the podium and participate by Zoom.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6x8mc5r.