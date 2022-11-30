DIA DEL CAMPESINO 3 (copy)
Vaccinations are given during the annual Dia del Campesino event in San Luis, Ariz. The health and information fair takes place again Dec. 3.

 FILE PHOTO

Dia del Campesino, a health and information fair for Yuma County’s farmworkers, will mark its 28th anniversary Dec. 3 when it takes place in San Luis, Ariz.

Now that the number of COVID-19 cases are down in Yuma County, organizers are counting on the event to attract similar numbers of agricultural workers as it did in pre-pandemic years.

