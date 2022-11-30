Dia del Campesino, a health and information fair for Yuma County’s farmworkers, will mark its 28th anniversary Dec. 3 when it takes place in San Luis, Ariz.
Now that the number of COVID-19 cases are down in Yuma County, organizers are counting on the event to attract similar numbers of agricultural workers as it did in pre-pandemic years.
This year’s event is to take place from 2 to 6 a.m. at the intersection of Urtuzuastegui and Main streets, near the border. Health care providers, social service organizations, businesses and other groups will have booths there to provide the workers information about the services they provide.
Immunizations for COVID-19, flu and Hepatitis A will be offered free to the workers, who can also have their glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure level checks. Also available will be basic dental exams, mammograms and liver function tests.
The event typically is staged in the predawn hours, so the workers can take advantage of it before they go to the fields for the day, and takes place near the border to catch those workers commuting from Mexico to work in Yuma-area fields.
Dia del Campesino – Day of the Farmworker – was canceled in 2020 owing to the pandemic and held on a smaller scale a year ago.
“This year the difference is that we are in a new normality,” said Emma Torres, executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, organizer of the annual event. “We are going to put on a larger event, with more services that benefit the field workers.”
Breakfast is also served to the farm workers.
Social services organizations from as far away as Phoenix and Tucson send representatives to staff booths at Dia del Campesino, Torres said.
Local organizations that take part in the event include Sunset Health, PPEP, Comite de Bien Estar, Department of Economic Security, Community Legal Services, the Mexican Consul in Yuma and San Luis City Hall.
“It’s beautiful and motivating to see the willingness of the organizations to celebrate the farmworkers each year since the first Dia del Campesino took place,” Torres said.