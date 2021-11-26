SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Get your COVID-19 vaccination.
That will be message to farmworkers gathered Dec. 4 in San Luis for the annual Dia del Campesino health and information fair.
This marks the 27th year of the event that brings together health care providers, businesses and nonprofit organizations in a single location where they can provide vaccinations, health screenings and information about community services to agricultural workers.
The fair, organized by Somerton-based Campesinos Sin Fronteras, is traditionally staged in the early morning hours near the border, where workers commuting from Mexico can avail themselves of the services before catching buses to fields in the Yuma area.
The fair is slated to take place from 2 to 4 a.m. on Main Street in San Luis on the 4th.
In past years the workers could get flu vaccinations, but now the Yuma County Public Health Service District will be giving Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines against COVID-19, as well as booster shots to those who can receive them.
Tests will be given the workers for the coronavirus, along with glucose level tests for cholesterol, blood pressure levels, glucose levels for diabetes and for HIV.
Farmworkers will be urged to get vaccinated, said Emma Torres, executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a Somerton social service organization that organizes the annual fair.
“Besides the pandemic, there is an epidemic of bad information, and unfortunately it is greatest among our people,” she said. “People come to believe all kinds of rumors about the vaccinations, and we are going to give them the correct information.”
While a recent survey indicated that 84% of residents in and around Somerton had been vaccinated, the rate of vaccination is lower among farmworkers, she said.
“We don’t want the population of agricultural workers to lag behind.”