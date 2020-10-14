A dispute between Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County and Yuma Regional Medical Center continues with the district claiming that YRMC breached its contracts with the district and inviting public input at today’s district board meeting.
The Hospital District Board issued a press release on Tuesday meant to “clarify” its responsibilities as elected officials, the obligations of the YMRC, and the ongoing lease and agreement dispute.
The district stated that it is a public entity authorized by Arizona statute “to control and create leasehold interests in such property for the benefit of the community.” In that regard, the district owns the property and facilities that house YRMC and, since 1973, has leased property and equipment to YRMC.
The district also noted that part of its mission is to assure the public that YRMC maintains its nonprofit status and serves the citizens of the district.
However, the district states that it ran into a roadblock in filling that mission when YRMC, at the end of 2019, without explanation, stopped cooperating and providing financial data, refused to jointly provide information to the community, and breached the lease by refusing to pay the district’s administrative expenses as required by the lease.
The district stated that YRMC previously agreed to provide information regarding the hospital’s financial status, transactions, patient satisfaction and services and jointly provide financial and hospital service reporting, public forums, open communication and public participation, and construction project reporting.
However, YRMC denies that it’s obligated to provide that information and that the district’s only role is that of landlord. In a statement issued Tuesday, YRMC said, “When it was founded in the late 1950s, the purpose of Hospital District No. 1 was clearly defined: to essentially serve as the landlord for healthcare facilities here in Yuma, not to oversee the operations of the hospital.”
The role of overseeing hospital operations belongs to the YRMC Board of Directors, which is made up of 12 volunteers from the community who have the responsibility of “guiding and overseeing the strategic direction and operations of YRMC.”
YRMC added that these 12 volunteer members have been “actively listening to our community and taking decisive actions to improve healthcare for Yumans – especially families.”
Among those actions taken by the YRMC board in the last five years, YRMC said, is approving the expansion of the women’s care services and adding “important” children’s specialties such as emergency medicine, endocrinology and others, “so that parents are able to get the care they need for their kids – close to home.”
In addition, YRMC said, its Board of Directors took “bold action to improve local access to care in other important ways.” It noted that over the course of the last four years, the hospital has been able to reduce wait times in the emergency department, bring new physicians to the community, and add more than 10 new kinds of health care services in our community.
YRMC also stated that the board is made up of “community leaders who volunteer their time, energy, and experience to ensure the hospital is as strong as possible. These people live here, own businesses here, lead nonprofit organizations and have raised their families here. They are committed to doing what’s best for the future of local health care and understand that while we’ve made great progress, there is more important work ahead to make sure we are meeting all of our community’s needs.”
On the other side, the district pointed out that YRMC representatives no longer attend district meetings despite ongoing community concerns regarding YRMC patient care, staff hiring freezes and layoffs, increased costs to community patients, COVID-19, and other community health and public education concerns,
Consequently, the district said it advised YRMC and its bond trustee that YRMC is in breach of its lease and presently in default.
“Contrary to the public position taken by the YRMC, the default is not due to any alleged failure to pay significant budgeted fees which may be necessary to enforce the YRMC’s obligations but to the YRMC’s ongoing failure to pay the district’s actual administrative expenses,” the district said.
In May, YRMC filed a lawsuit against the district after the district allegedly raised its annual rent from $25,000 to $3 million. YRMC is asking the court for a declaration that YRMC has not breached the lease and is not obligated to pay the district’s unprecedented budget request.
Bob Seibel, general counsel for YRMC, said at the time that YRMC asked the district “over and over” to explain the sudden and steep hike in the lease amount and was told only that the budget was for “legal fees.”
YRMC said that the hospital has paid 100% of its operating expenses so the district has not had to tax Yuma County residents for support of the hospital. The lease rent is to cover the district’s administration expenses, but it does not have staff as attorney Pamela Walsma and her office provide the administrative support, according to Seibel.
(The case, which was filed in Maricopa County, is in the process of being transferred back to Yuma, where it will be assigned to a judge.)
The district countered by noting that “the District has repeatedly endeavored to work with the YRMC. However, the YRMC’s stance has been and continues to be contrary to the District’s public duty and has unnecessarily increased District expenses as the YRMC campaigns and endeavors to silence the District, potentially leaving the public unprotected.”
In response Tuesday, YRMC said, “it’s unfortunate when anyone in our community spreads misinformation and sews distrust by attacking our community’s hospital and its leadership with very misleading claims. The YRMC Board of Directors will continue to focus squarely on ensuring all patients receive excellent care and supporting our hospital’s dedicated and talented employees during the ongoing global health crisis.”
The hospital added that YRMC “is committed to meeting the unique health care needs of the people and families who depend on us. We are dedicated to building a health system that’s better than other health systems in communities the same size as Yuma.”
DISTRICT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT
The district, to better inform the community of its civic purpose, is inviting the community to share comments or concerns regarding YRMC and attend its monthly meetings, including the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, Oct.14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma County Aldrich Hall located at 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
Social distancing will be observed. Masks will be required, and space may be limited.