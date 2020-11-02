Claiming that Yuma Regional Medical Center has shut them out, the board members of Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County went directly to the public for their input.
The district held a community forum on Oct. 14, and several citizens voiced their concerns with YRMC. The hospital did not have a representative at the meeting.
Many of the attendees, about 20 individuals, expressed concerns with rising costs to patients, especially since the hospital has bought out several private practices in Yuma.
The forum drew a wide variety of community members, including a doctor, retired nurse, lawyer, real estate agent, banker, teacher, a former chamber director, a Foundation of YRMC former chair, two candidates running for seats on the district board and even the hospital’s chief of staff.
Carol Engler, a real estate broker, said she was concerned with the “tremendous shortage” of nurses, who were exhausted. From a real estate standpoint, she expressed concern with the millions of dollars being spent by YRMC, a nonprofit, to acquire private practices and buildings that aren’t worth the amount paid.
“Where is all this money coming from?” she asked, noting some of the money should be used to hire enough staff.
“We were asking the same questions last year,” said Jeffrey Polston, chairman of the district board.
The district board claims that the hospital has stopped sharing information, violating the agreements between the two organizations. The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the property and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and leases the property and equipment to YRMC.
The district states that part of its mission is to assure the public that YRMC maintains its nonprofit status and serves the citizens of the district. The district pointed to a policy and procedure agreement dated Jan. 4, 2001, provided to the Yuma Sun, that states that YRMC will “provide ongoing reporting to the Hospital District regarding financial status, financial transactions, patient satisfaction and hospital services …(and) major construction projects on the Hospital Facilities.”
The agreement specifies that YRMC will provide monthly “verbal and written” reports at district meetings on occupancy, staffing, new projects, expenses and projected expenditures as well as “expansion of any non-hospital care services or other business by YRMC other than the operation of the Hospital Facilities and issues related to the financial well-being of YRMC and the Hospital District.”
For decades two groups worked together with full transparency. Polston claimed YRMC stopped giving reports at district meetings when board members started questioning the hospital’s spending.
“They don’t want to answer to anybody,” Polston said. “Those hard questions have been asked. They’re just refusing to answer.”
However, YRMC says it stopped going to district meetings late last spring “when the meetings became unproductive, hostile and less than professional,” but that it has continued to provide written documentation to the hospital district in accordance with the lease.
“Time in unproductive meetings takes us away from our most important work – caring for patients,” the hospital said in an email interview.
YRMC denies that it’s obligated to provide information and claims that the district’s only role is that of landlord. In a statement previously provided to the Yuma Sun, YRMC said, “When it was founded in the late 1950s, the purpose of Hospital District No. 1 was clearly defined: to essentially serve as the landlord for healthcare facilities here in Yuma, not to oversee the operations of the hospital.”
The role of overseeing hospital operations belongs to the YRMC Board of Directors, YRMC added.
The district claims YRMC is in breach of its lease and in default because it does not provide verbal reporting as required by the agreements.
The district also claims that the hospital breached the lease by refusing to pay the district’s administrative expenses, which at the time included a $75,000 invoice for attorney fees due to the legal fight with the hospital.
The district submitted a 2021 budget for $3.2 million to YRMC. The district stressed that the budget is not for “rent,” but rather potential expenses, which YRMC has historically paid. The budget includes $2 million for “consultant/account/receiver” and about $1.1 million for legal fees. The rest is for items such as office supplies, computers and equipment, and a recording secretary.
In May, YRMC filed a lawsuit against the district asking that the court find that YRMC has not breached the lease and is not obligated to pay the district’s budget request. The case, which was filed in Maricopa County, is in the process of being transferred back to Yuma, where it will be assigned to a judge.
The district budget has historically been less than $40,000 a year, paid entirely by YRMC, and the district has not had to tax Yuma County residents for support of the hospital.
YRMC said that it has continued to pay the district’s administrative expenses for invoices which included “descriptive documentation that represents the true administrative expenses. The Hospital District’s administrative expenses for at least the last 10 years or more have been approximately $25,000 per year. Earlier this year, the Hospital District presented us with a $3 million budget for ‘administrative expenses’ but refused to provide any detail to explain the increase. We have a fiscal responsibility, across our organization, to ensure that appropriate documentation is received prior to payment.”
Polston noted that the district submitted a “budget” of potential expenses, which is different from an invoice. “We did not send them a bill for $3 million. We sent them a budget for administrative expenses,” he said.
YRMC also noted that “the Hospital District does not govern the operations of the hospital, and the YRMC Operating Board is not subordinate to the Hospital District Board. We are connected to the Hospital District by a long-term lease that runs to 2031. Any other part of the hospital operation is not subject to the Hospital District, like the Family Medicine Center, the Parkview Medical Plaza, YRMC Primary Care Foothills and YRMC Outpatient Diagnostic Imaging ProMed, to name a few.”
Polston explained that when “backroom talk” with YRMC board members wasn’t going anywhere, the board realized it would need to hire a law firm that specializes in litigation. The district hired attorney Paul Gerding Jr. of the law firm Kutak Rock of Scottsdale, who came recommended, to help the district board “fight to do our job,” Polston said. “Protecting the interests of Yuma is expensive but very important.”
DISPUTE OVER BOARD SEATS
YRMC, also in May, contacted the Arizona Attorney General and filed a complaint “attempting to unseat members of the district board prior to the expiration of their term,” according to the district. On July 31, the Attorney General completed its investigation and declined to take any action on YRMC’s complaint.
The district also alleged that YRMC filed a court action trying to get a judge to declare three seats open for election when only two seats are available. The district board believes this was done to take control of the board. After a two-day hearing, the court denied the YRMC’s motion and the ballot remains open for two district positions.
District board members Danny Bryant and Tom Thompson have chosen not to try to retain their seats. The six candidates on the ballot are Robert Cannel, Jeremy Claridge, Louis Hirth, Mark Hutsell, Mario Jauregui and Connie Uribe.
Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO and president of YRMC, explained that Jauregui, who is a former YRMC board member, filed a suit challenging the number of openings on the district board in the November election.
“The hospital is not a party to that lawsuit,” Trenschel said.
YRMC did, however, submit a question regarding the number of seats available, Trenschel noted. “To our knowledge there has not been an actual ‘election’ for the Hospital District Board for over 10 years. It is my understanding that those seats were “appointed” based on either, A, candidates running without any opposition, at which time district board may request to cancel the election, or B, a seat being vacated during someone’s term – and that seat is filled by appointment by the district board of someone to fill that seat to the end of that term.
Candidates and the community deserve to know the actual number of seats available. It’s an important question to ask as we go into any election,” Trenschel said.
The district alleged that the only two candidates that have shown interest in the district and attended meetings are Claridge and Uribe and that YRMC recruited people, including Jauregui, to run for the district board, also in a bid to take control of it. YRMC responded by saying that the hospital “is actively engaged and continues, as it always has, to encourage our leaders throughout our community to get involved. YRMC does not endorse candidates who choose to run for elected positions.”
CITIZEN CONCERNS
At the district forum, Frances Davison, nurse practitioner and owner of a hospice facility, said she’s heard that the hospital is buying up all the independent practices in town. “I’m not anti-hospital. I’m pro-Yuma County. A hospital shouldn’t be consuming and monopolizing,” she said, pointing out that monopolies mean increased costs to patients.
Davison said that when her husband became infected with COVID-19, she took him to San Diego for treatment because she doesn’t trust YRMC. “I want a hospital I don’t fear,” she said. “I’ve had patients tell me, ‘I will die in my chair rather than going to that hospital.’ We need to open their books.”
She questioned the hospital’s nonprofit status. “They are profiting,” she said, noting that if truly nonprofit, profits should go toward lowering costs for patients.
YRMC explained that as a nonprofit charitable corporation, the hospital does not have shareholders or owners. “However, we are faithful to our charitable mission to provide quality healthcare to the Yuma community, and to remain financially healthy. We reinvest our margins in better equipment, improved technology, increasing services and staff,” YRMC said.
Private organizations, like YRMC, are generally not subject to open meetings laws.
Colleen Sylvester, retired nurse, also addressed a nurse shortage, noting that YRMC “used to be a really great place to work. Now a lot of staff members are not happy with how they are being treated, but when it’s the only (hospital) in town, what are you going to do?”
Uribe, who is running for a board seat, questioned the hospital’s “engulf and devour” of doctor practices, which she said is “not beneficial for our community.”
Ken Rosevear, former chamber director, questioned the “exorbitant” salaries being paid to hospital executives and expressed concern with the “lack of transparency for an organization that big. You’re entitled to know what’s on that budget. It has to become transparent. No one in the community knows where it’s going? You can watch it absorbing everything on sight.”
He added: “If they operate with a veil that cannot be penetrated, then the whole loser in this is the public, the patient. The hospital can’t continue to hide.”
Polston said that he and other district board members have tried talking to YRMC board members. “They think we’re irrelevant. They think we don’t have a purpose. We’re just a landlord. Write a tiny little check and you go away,” he said.
He reiterated that the fight is worth fighting because the district’s duty is to look out for the best interests of residents when it comes to the hospital and its operations. “We have no idea where the hospital’s finances stand now,” he said.
“I don’t want to run a hospital, that’s not my job. We don’t want to run a hospital, we just want to be sure they’ll be here tomorrow,” district board member Ricky Dinsmore said.
Polston added that the district is not trying to hold the hospital back and that it wants better care for residents. “Our main job is to be the voice of the Yuma community. Residents should have affordability and quality.”
YRMC said it’s open to reaching an agreement with the district. “YRMC stands ready to compromise and reach an agreement amicably,” Trenschel said.
The hospital district board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Yuma County Aldrich Hall located at 2351 W. 26th St. However, due to the Nov. 11 holiday, the board will meet on Nov. 18.