Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board will hold its October meeting today at 5:30 pm in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W 6th St., Yuma. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
There will be a consideration to approve a roadway easement with the City of Yuma for land along Avenue 10E adjacent to Sunrise Elementary School. There will also be a consideration to approve a COVID-19 retention stipend. The governing board also plans to discuss, recommend and authorize a representative to enter into contract negotiations with Superintendent James Sheldahl.
In addition to regular consent items and monthly recognitions, there will also be considerations to approve the district’s 2020-2021 annual financial report and to approve hearing officers. A School Bus Safety Week resolution is also on the agenda.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
