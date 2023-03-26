ATONDO 1 (copy)
Department of Corrections Officer Jesus Mendoza Atondo with a plaque recognizing him for coming to the aid of a San Luis police officer.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – An Arizona Department of Corrections officers has been honored by the San Luis Police Department for helping subdue a motorist trying to grab a police officer’s weapon.

The police department said the incident occurred in February in a park in San Luis where one of its officers had pulled over the motorist for driving aggressively.

