SAN LUIS, Ariz. – An Arizona Department of Corrections officers has been honored by the San Luis Police Department for helping subdue a motorist trying to grab a police officer’s weapon.
The police department said the incident occurred in February in a park in San Luis where one of its officers had pulled over the motorist for driving aggressively.
The unidentified driver of imposing physical size tried to seize the officer’s pistol, according to police, but Jesus Mendoza Atondo, a corrections officer who happened to be in the area, intervened to help subdue the motorist. “It was an act of a lot of bravery on the part of (Mendoza Atondo),” said San Luis Lt. Marco Santana. “We don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t been there and helped the officer. Typically when a person wants to disarm an officer, it’s to kill the officer.”
Mendoza Atondo, a corrections officer in a state prison at Buckeye, was presented with a plaque of recognition by acting San Luis Police Chief Miguel Alvarez at a recent San Luis City Council meeting.