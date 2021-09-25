We’ve been so focused COVID-19 that we may be worrying less about another common illness.
Influenza.
As it happens, the precautions we’re taking to avoid the coronavirus contributed to a dramatic drop in flu cases a year ago, according to Yuma County health officials.
But even so, as another flu season arrives, public health officials are urging people to get flu shots and to continue following those same protective measures.
“Influenza and COVID-19 are similar in that they are both contagious respiratory infections, but they are caused by different viruses,” said Benito Lopez, epidemiologist for the county’s Public Health Services District.
“Nonetheless the symptoms are very similar. The only real way of determining if a person has the flu or COVID-19 is a test,” he said.
“With either of the two, you can have fever, coughing or a sore throat. You can have difficulty breathing, general malaise, pain all over the body. Perhaps one different characteristic is the condition of loss of smell and taste, although that doesn’t happen with everyone.”
There were only two confirmed flu cases reported to the county in 2020, compared with more than 970 the prior year, Lopez said.
“The use of masks, hand washing and the other precautions people have been taking for the coronavirus dramatically reduced the number of cases of influenza,” he said. “But my recommendation is that people get vaccinated (against the flu) so they don’t have complications, and that they get vaccinated against the coronavirus, because being protected against one is not being protected against the other.”
While COVID-19 can be more contagious than the flu, both pose a high risk of infection to those with compromised immune systems or whose defenses are otherwise lowered.
Karina Zavala, nursing supervisor for the health district, said the county administered 3,177 flu vaccinations a year ago, fewer than in previous years – perhaps, she said, because of concern among people that the shot could raise their vulnerabilities to COVID-19.
The county health district recently began offering flu vaccines at its headquarters at 2200 W. 28th St., but so far no more than 100 people are getting the shot each day, compared with up to 800 per day in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health district also will join with Comite de Bien Estar Thursday to offer a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the public on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Comite’s headquarters in San Luis, 963 E. B St.
The flu vaccine can be administered to people as young as 6 months of age, compared with the Pfizer, which can be given to those 12 years of age and older.
Lopez urged anyone experiences symptoms common to both the flu and the coronavirus to get tested to determine which illness they might have.
In the meantime, he said, the precautions that have proved effective for slowing the spread of COVID-19 also work effectively against the flu – use of a mask, frequent washing of the hands and social distancing when and where possible.