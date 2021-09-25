Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.