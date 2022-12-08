People who were around in the ‘80s likely remember that neon was a recurring motif of that decade.
Neon signs and lights lit up the exteriors and interiors of bars, restaurants and other establishments. Neon figured into the sets of glitzy television shows like “Miami Vice” and “MTV.” The neon effect even wove its way into the fabric of the loud clothing fashions that were popular back then.
Visit Yuma is paying homage to that era Saturday as it stages the Dorothy Young Memorial Light Parade, theme of which is “Neon 80s.”
The 19th annual parade will bring together floats, vehicles, marching bands and even animal entries, all them decked out in multicolored lights, casting a shine into the night sky as they travel north on 4th Avenue to downtown Yuma.
What is one of Yuma’s popular winter events, drawing tens of thousands of spectators along its route, is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m. at 10th Street and 4th Avenue. Joe Teposte, Visit Yuma’s membership liaison, urges people to arrive well in advance to find themselves a place to view the passing entries.
Proceeding north on 4th, the parade will turn east on 4th Street, turn north on 2nd Avenue, go east on Giss Parkway, then turn north on Main Street, where it will end.
Ninety-two entries, representing schools, businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies, are slated to take part in the annual parade, of which Arizona Public Service is a major sponsor. That’s up from about 60 in 2021, when many people were still reluctant to take part in or attend events with mass gatherings.
2020 would have marked the 20th year of the event, had it not been for COVID-19 prompting cancelation of the 2020 parade. In any case, Teposte and other organizers are expecting it to return to its prior levels of participation and attendance on Saturday.
At first, Visit Yuma wasn’t sure it would have many entries, he said. “It was touch and go there for awhile. Then all of a sudden, (the number) blew up, and we’re truly grateful.
“Hopefully this will be one for the books. We have some interesting floats – we kind of caught wind of what (parade participants) are doing, so we’re really excited about it.”
Teposte said the employees of Visit Yuma put their heads together to pick a parade theme for Saturday. Reviewing a list of prior themes, they arrived at “Neon 80s” – a choice that fits in with a parade that depends on all its entries to be seen in the dark.
While entries are required to be illuminated somehow, they have the option of using neon lighting and being decorated with other trappings of the ‘80s, Teposte said.
However, those organizations wishing to win any of the awards given by a panel of judges will adhere as closely as possible to the theme in their entries. Entries should stop and present themselves to the judges stationed on Main Street in front of the Gowan Building, Teposte said.
The parade will form at 9th Street and 4th Avenue, so spectators need to find places north of that intersection to be able to take in the entries, Teposte said.
“Bundle up. The weather is going to be in the 60s, so make sure you bundle up,” he advises.
Teposte asks that spectators not leave behind food wrappers, beverage bottles or other litter when they leave. “The one thing we really want to stress is that people leave the area cleaner than when they got there.”
Organizers are seeking volunteers to help pick up litter along the parade route on Sunday. Those who want do so should gather in the 100 block of Main Street at 7 a.m. that day.
The parade takes its name from the late Dorothy Young, who was then-Heritage Festivals coordinator of the city of Yuma, who got the event started with the help of APS.