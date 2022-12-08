Strike up the band (copy)

The Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade, theme of which is ‘80s Neon, gets under way Saturday at 6 p.m. on 4th Avenue, ending in downtown Yuma.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VISIT YUMA

People who were around in the ‘80s likely remember that neon was a recurring motif of that decade.

Neon signs and lights lit up the exteriors and interiors of bars, restaurants and other establishments. Neon figured into the sets of glitzy television shows like “Miami Vice” and “MTV.” The neon effect even wove its way into the fabric of the loud clothing fashions that were popular back then.

