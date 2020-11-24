Yuma City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday during Thanksgiving week, and residential curbside recycling pickups will alter for some residents this week.
Curbside pickup for garbage (green containers) will take place as normal Monday and Tuesday. Residents who have their recycling (blue containers) picked up normally on Thursdays will have pickup on Wednesday. Those whose pickup day for recycling is Friday will have no change in service that week.
The city has noticed lower participation among residents on days when collections precede a holiday. The city urges residents to share the word with their fellow neighbors, friends, families and co-workers.
Residents can still pay their city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.