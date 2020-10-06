Early voting starts Wednesday, and Yuma County is encouraging voters to avoid the rush on Election Day by voting early. Those who have signed up as permanent early voters should expect to receive their ballots in the mail soon.
Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Poquette said the county is sending out close to 72,000 early ballots by the end of the week.
The county sent out a message on Monday encouraging voting “from the comfort and safety of your own home” to minimize direct contact with others and help reduce crowds on Nov. 3.
Any registered voter can vote early in person from Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 30. In-person early voting is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 197 S. Main St. Voter identification is required to vote; acceptable forms of identification can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3leayz5.
Citizens can check on their voting status by visiting Arizona.Vote. If someone is not currently on the permanent early voting list and would like to be added, they may print the request form found on the Yuma County Voter Services website at https://tinyurl.com/y4xoc4yr and return it to 197 S. Main St., Yuma, AZ 85364.
If someone does not want to be added to the permanent early voting list, but would like a ballot mailed to them for this election only, they should call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 by Friday, Oct. 23.
EARLY BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS
Voters who plan to mail in their ballot must do so 7-10 days before the election. If they feel uncomfortable using the U.S. Postal Service, voters may drop off ballots at secure early ballot drop boxes around the county. The drop boxes are monitored and audited each day and ballots go directly to the Recorder’s Office.
In addition, early ballot drop boxes have been increased this year and are located at: Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 197 S. Main St.; Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive; Foothills Library, 13226 E. S. Frontage Road; Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave.; Somerton Heritage Pool, 801 W. Main St.; Somerton Library, 240 Canal St.; San Luis City Hall, 1090 E. Union St.; and San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.
Addressing some concerns expressed by the public, Stallworth-Poquette explained that “hacking” of the election system in Yuma County is unlikely because it’s autonomous and not connected to the internet.
The county has hired 14 temporary workers to help process ballots and with tasks during the election period. Staff is ready to address in the event a voter has not signed a ballot or the signature does not match. In such cases, staff will contact the voter directly with a personal letter and phone call to get that issue resolved.
Counting of ballots begins 14 days before Election Day. “Our goal is to have as many of the ballots that have been submitted tabulated before Election Day,” Stallworth-Poquette said.
Provisional ballots are also ready to go. These ballots are used, for example, when an address change is required, and it serves as an update. It does not require an in-person visit. Usually only a few hundred ballots are not signed. This year the ballots have been designed to bring attention to the need for a signature.
For more information, call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034.