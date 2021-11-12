Four candidates each are competing Nov. 13 for the titles of Miss Yuma County and Yuma County Outstanding Teen.
The program for the Miss Yuma County Scholarship competition begins at 6 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. Admission tickets are $20, and doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Candidates crowned as winners will advance to the June competition for Miss Arizona and Arizona’s Outstanding Teen.
Candidates for Miss Yuma County 2022 are:
Ayana Mendoza
Parents: Roy and Ezra Mendoza
School: Cibola High School
Age: 17
Social Impact: Suicide Prevention/Awareness
Haley Wright
Parents: James and Miriam Wright
School: Arizona Western College and Grand Canyon University, studying nursing
Age: 25
Social Impact: It Takes a Village: No Child Fights Cancer Alone
Cynthia Fabian
Parents: Yuliana and Ernesto Fabian
School: Cibola High School
Age: 18
Social Impact: Grief Awareness for Young Children
Holly Hight
Parents: Robin and Jeremy Hight
Occupation: Licensed esthetician and co-owner of Just Yuma & Me Beauty Lounge
Age: 20
Social Impact: SPF Shield Project: Skin Cancer Prevention
Candidates for Miss Yuma County Outstanding Teen for 2022 are:
Zulema Zavala
Parents: Zulema Campillo and Carlos Zavala
School: Yuma High School
Age: 14
Social Impact: Human Trafficking Awareness/ Prevention
Harrison Rose Dusek
Parents: Jamie and Mark Dusek
School: Cibola High School
Age: 15
Social Impact: Everywhere We Go: Encouraging the Arts in Yuma
Lilian Navarro
Parents: Jessica Varela and Gilbert Roman
School: Yuma Catholic High School
Age: 14
Social Impact: Support Survivors: Sexual Assault Awareness
Rylee Rich
Parents: Ginna and Davin Rich
School: Yuma Catholic High School
Age: 16
Social Impact: Sarcoma Cancer Awareness