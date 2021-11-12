Four candidates each are competing Nov. 13 for the titles of Miss Yuma County and Yuma County Outstanding Teen.

The program for the Miss Yuma County Scholarship competition begins at 6 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. Admission tickets are $20, and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Candidates crowned as winners will advance to the June competition for Miss Arizona and Arizona’s Outstanding Teen.

Candidates for Miss Yuma County 2022 are:

Ayana Mendoza

Parents: Roy and Ezra Mendoza

School: Cibola High School

Age: 17

Social Impact: Suicide Prevention/Awareness

Haley Wright

Parents: James and Miriam Wright

School: Arizona Western College and Grand Canyon University, studying nursing

Age: 25

Social Impact: It Takes a Village: No Child Fights Cancer Alone

Cynthia Fabian

Parents: Yuliana and Ernesto Fabian

School: Cibola High School

Age: 18

Social Impact: Grief Awareness for Young Children

Holly Hight

Parents: Robin and Jeremy Hight

Occupation: Licensed esthetician and co-owner of Just Yuma & Me Beauty Lounge

Age: 20

Social Impact: SPF Shield Project: Skin Cancer Prevention

Candidates for Miss Yuma County Outstanding Teen for 2022 are:

Zulema Zavala

Parents: Zulema Campillo and Carlos Zavala

School: Yuma High School

Age: 14

Social Impact: Human Trafficking Awareness/ Prevention

Harrison Rose Dusek

Parents: Jamie and Mark Dusek

School: Cibola High School

Age: 15

Social Impact: Everywhere We Go: Encouraging the Arts in Yuma

Lilian Navarro

Parents: Jessica Varela and Gilbert Roman

School: Yuma Catholic High School

Age: 14

Social Impact: Support Survivors: Sexual Assault Awareness

Rylee Rich

Parents: Ginna and Davin Rich

School: Yuma Catholic High School

Age: 16

Social Impact: Sarcoma Cancer Awareness

