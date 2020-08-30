SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A familiar problem is recurring now that El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son., has reopened to visitors: littering.
Mounds of trash were found on the beaches earlier this month after reopening of the popular tourist destination that had been shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town’s municipal delegate, Adan Gonzalez, wants visitors to come back. But he wants them to deposit their trash where it belongs.
“For four months the beaches were clean, though it was a very difficult economic situation for many families who depend on visitors. But now we are seeing the return of the trash problem,” he said.
“Even through there are three trash receptacles that Public Works has in the various areas, like El Machorro and Las Cabinas, a lot of people leave their trash on the ground. On the beaches you can see bags, bottles and other trash they left behind.”
Located on the northern tip of the Sea of Cortes, El Golfo de Santa Clara traditionally is a fishing village, but in recent decades it has become a popular destination for beachgoers from Yuma County and Arizona. The town falls under the jurisdiction of the city government in San Luis Rio Colorado.
The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Santos Gonzalez, urged the public on his Facebook page to keep the area clean.
“El Golfo has some of the most beautiful beaches not only in Mexico but the world,” he said.
Added Gonzalez: “Trash not only gives a bad image, but it also has a serious impact on the beaches. No one likes a dirty house, and the beaches are for everyone.”