Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.