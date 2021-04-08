AN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son., recorded a drop in the number of visitors for Easter weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 30,000 visitors gathered at El Golfo’s beach on the uppermost reach of the Sea of Cortes between Friday and Saturda, the town’s Municipal Delegation reported.
Traditionally a commercial fishing village, El Golfo typically draws tens of thousands of vacationers from the region, including Yuma County, to its beaches during Easter Week and other holidays. With catches declining in the gulf in recent years, the community has sought to diversify its economy by promoting itself as a tourist mecca.
The number of visitors this year represented a decline from the typical Easter weekend turnout in pre-pandemic years, the Municipal Delegation reported.
As this year’s holiday approached, the city of San Luis Rio Colorado alternately considered shutting the beach and allowing entry only to those who could present proof of a negative test results for COVID-19. In the end, all visitors who did not register high body temperatures at a checkpoint at the entrance to El Golfo were admitted into the town.
The sandy hills around El Golfo are also a popular destination for all-terrain vehicle enthusiasts. Police recorded several rollovers and other accidents over the weekend, but said none resulted in grave injury or death.
In the most serious incident, a 12-year-old boy was hurt when he fell out of the bed of a pickup truck, police said. He was being treated in a hospital in San Luis Rio Colorado.
In another incident, a minor was injured in the water by a boat propeller, police said.