David Damian Figueroa believes we can find the answers we seek by following our heart.
And in “El Oz,” a children’s book written by the former Yuman, the fictional characters follow their heart along a symbolic path made of tiles of a type of Mexican pottery known as talavera.
The main protagonist, a 9-year-old girl named Dolores, starts out with her dog, Pepito, on the road looking for El Oz to ask him to return them to the family with whom they’ve been separated.
If you think you’ve heard this story before, you probably have.
“El Oz” is loosely based on “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” – not the film but rather the book on which the movie was based.
While the original literary work by L. Frank Baum served as an inspiration, Figueroa uses his story to present what he intends as subtle, non-too-preachy messages relating to such themes as social justice, immigration, redemption and forgiveness.
And there is also the message about following the heart along the path of one’s own choosing. Figueroa admits to wishing he had grasped that lesson earlier in life, when, he said, he was more concerned about the opinions and attitudes of others.
“The answers lie within, we just need to be courageous enough to believe we have them,” he said. “ ... We know where we’re supposed to go, we just can’t be distracted. The talavera path is the way to go. Just stay on it to get there.”
Published earlier this year, “El Oz” is the second book by Figueroa, a music and documentary film producer who now lives in California’s Coachella Valley. At 118 pages, it is categorized as a children’s book at outlets where it is available, but Figueroa believes it appeals to readers of all ages.
“What I tell everyone is that this is a family reading book,” he said. “My mom used to read the Bible to me and tell me what it meant. It created a bond with her, and I learned a lot from the lessons she taught. I just loved that time with my mom, and I hope this book in some way can do that for others.”
For “El Oz,” Figueroa drew on some experiences of his youth in Yuma, where he attended Palmcroft Elementary School, Fourth Avenue Junior High School and Yuma High, working part time between grades in citrus groves in the area.
At Yuma High, he sang with the Choralairs, then he successfully auditioned with Up With People, a nonprofit organization that stages musical performances around the nation and world.
“It was such a shocker to the system, because I went straight into a boot camp and it was very (highly) disciplinary,” he said.
Following a stint that included appearances in Spain, he returned to Yuma in what he said proved to be another shock to the system. He decided to head to California to pursue his dreams in the performing arts.
“I had these big ideas in my head, and I think my parents thought I was crazy,” he said. Nonetheless, he said, one lesson he gained was that “the heart knows where it needs to go and we can’t always articulate it. It’s like the divine path.”
Articulated or not, it became a theme for an idea that would germinate in the years to come as he worked as a publicist for Latin media and served as a producer for documentaries and short films, among them “The Harvest” and “Food Chain.”
“A Reminder to My Twenty-Three-Year-Old Self” preceded “El Oz,” and Figueroa said the two books served as a confidence booster for him, having, by his own admission, earned poor grades in English in school.
In “El Oz,” Dolores is accompanied or met along the Talavera Path – a version of the Yellow Brick Road – by a cast of characters modeled after people who have had influences in his life.
“My book is loosely based on the original book by L. Frank Baum,” he said. “It’s much better than the film, in my humble opinion. I just loved the book.”
He said he sought to write the book as a tribute to Dolores Huerta, a founder of the United Farm Workers union, “as well as my farmworker family back in Yuma. They have taught me the value of hard work and never giving up on one’s dreams.”
The Coachella Valley’s agricultural traditions and lifestyle attracted Figueroa as a resident, he said. “I wanted to make this my community.”
Even so, he says, he still feels the pull of the Yuma area.
“I just feel like ... that Yuma holds so much symbolism for me, so many lessons that I learned when I was in Yuma. Now when I go back to Yuma ... I just feel very melancholy when I go back, (I feel) just a deep appreciation for the people who worked hard, not just the people who worked in the fields, but everyone who has made Yuma what it is.
“I’m very proud to be a Mexican-American, very proud to be a Chicano. I’m proud to be an American, and I’m very proud of where I come from, which is Yuma.”
“El Oz” can be found at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, GooglePlay, Google Books, Apple Books, Lulu.com, Kindle, Kobo, Walmart and other outlets.