SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At least 11 people were killed and another four injured early Saturday morning in a fire at a bar reportedly started by a molotov cocktail thrown by a disgruntled customer who had earlier been ejected from the establishment.
The Sonora state prosecutor's office said in a news release issued later Saturday morning that a suspect had yet to be identified but that an investigation was under way in the fatal fire at the Beer House, located at the intersection of Calle Sexta and Callejon Carlos G. Calles in the city's center.
The prosecutor's office said the fire started shortly after 1:30 a.m. when a young male customer who had been ejected returned to the bar and hurled a bottle containing a flammable liquid at the front doors. Witnesses described the subject as highly intoxicated and said he had been trying to force himself on female customers of the establishment.
Killed in the blaze were seven males and and four females, the prosecutor's office said, adding injured people were treated in hospitals in San Luis Rio Colorado and in the United States.
Names of the victims were not immediately released.
The incident was under investigation Saturday by Sonora police, assisted by police at the municipal and federal levels.
San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas offered his condolences to families of the victims.
"We made available to the (state prosecutor's office) all available personnel, from both the municipal police department and municipal fire department to help with the investigation to identify and locate the person or persons responsible for this tragedy mourned by all in the community, and to bring about justice for each and every one of the victims and their families."