POLICIACA SLRC 1 (copy)

Seen here is the Beer House, the scene of a fire that claimed the lives of 11 people early Saturday morning.

 LOANED PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At least 11 people were killed and another four injured early Saturday morning in a fire at a bar reportedly started by a molotov cocktail thrown by a disgruntled customer who had earlier been ejected from the establishment.

The Sonora state prosecutor's office said in a news release issued later Saturday morning that a suspect had yet to be identified but that an investigation was under way in the fatal fire at the Beer House, located at the intersection of Calle Sexta and Callejon Carlos G. Calles in the city's center.

