A former employee of the elementary school district in San Luis, Ariz., has been indicted on criminal charges following an investigation into allegations she altered the district’s payroll system to avoid salary deductions for health insurance premiums while still maintaining coverage.
The state grand jury this week indicted Carolina Carrazco on seven felony counts related to theft, misuse of public funds, fraudulent schemes and computer tampering.
An investigation by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office found that Carrazco, as a payroll specialist for the Gadsden Elementary School District, took advantage of her access to the computerized system to stop the deductions.
From October 2017 to August 2019, Carrazco increased her take home pay by a total of $7,791 by altering computer data on four occasions to stop deductions for her own and dependent coverage, the investigation found.
Her actions, in turn, stopped payments of another $12,648 into the district trust account from which the employer’s share of her coverage was paid, the investigation found.
The Auditor General’s Office also found Carrazco continued to have access to the payroll system even after district officials discovered she altered a date in the system in 2011 to disable a court-ordered garnishment from her pay.
“District officials failed to provide adequate oversight or ensure payroll responsibilities were adequately separated,” the Auditor General’s Office said in a report based on its investigation. “... Ms. Carrazco had the ability to change her own payroll record without any review or approval and was responsible for notifying the insurance plan administrator of employee health insurance changes made outside of enrollment and reconciling payroll records to insurance billings.”
Carrazco could not be reached immediately for comment Wednesday.
District officials confronted Carrazco after discovering in August 2019 that her login credentials had been used to stop payroll deductions for health insurance coverage, the Auditor General’s Office said. She admitted altering data, the report said, and district fired her the following month and recouped $5,117 from her pay.
The Gadsden district consists of six elementary schools and a middle and a junior high school that educate children in San Luis, Ariz., and the neighboring community of Gadsden.
Lizette Esparza, appointed this month as superintendent of the district, described Carrazco’s alleged financial misconduct as an “unfortunate” incident that does not reflect the commitment of “all the other employees who are working hard.”
Esparza, who was a principal in the district at the time, said the district acted promptly in August 2019 when it discovered Carrazco had altered computer data. The payroll specialist was placed on administrative leave within two days of the discovery and fired by the district’s governing board less than a month later.
Luis Marquez, the governing board president who held the same post in 2011, said Wednesday he knew Carrazco allegedly altered the payroll system in 2019 but not of having done so eight years earlier.
“If it happened, I’m not aware of it,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe any of the other board members at the time were, either.
Esparza said she believes Carrazco received a reprimand for the 2011 incident.
The district reported the alleged financial misconduct by Carrazco to the Auditor General’s Office, which conducted its investigation and turned over the results of the probe to Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s Office presented the findings to the grand jury on Monday.
Carrazco was hired by the district in 1998 as a language tester in 1998 and became a payroll specialist in 2005, according to the report.