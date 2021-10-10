SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city host separate visits this month by two former professional, one an ex-running back in the NFL who will deliver a motivational speech and other a former Major League pitcher who will put on a baseball clinic.
Jerone Davison, who played with the Oakland Raiders in 1996 and 1997, will speak Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at La Bodega Kitchen and Bar Restaurant, 1950 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., in an appearance that is free and open to the public.
Luis “Chicote” Ayala, a relief pitcher for several Major League teams during a nine-year career, will put on a baseball clinic on Oct. 24.
San Luis resident Gary Snyder, organizer of both events, said Davison is bringing “a very positive and motivating message” inspired by own life story as “a youth who was not on the good path but who went on to be a professional football player. It will be a talk that offers much to learn from his experiences.”
Today a religious pastor, Davison is a Mississippi native who dropped out of high school. He resumed his education at Solano Community College in Fairfield, Calif., then attended Arizona State University on a football scholarship.
People of all ages, both male and female, are invited to sign up for the clinic taught by Ayala at Joe Orduno Park in San Luis, said Snyder, himself a local baseball trainer who will help with the instruction.
Ayala, a native of Mexico’s Sinaloa state, pitched in the Mexican Baseball League, then went on to pitch for the Montreal Expos, Washington Nationals, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.
“’Chicote’ Ayala has been one of the best Mexican players in the Big Leagues,” Snyder said.
Youths and adults wishing to attend the clinic can sign up at La San Luisina Hot Dogs y Más, 704 S. Cesar Chavez St. For more information, call Snyder at 928-257-7290 or visit his Facebook page.