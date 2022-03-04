Poetry and visual arts will complement each another in an exhibit to be unveiled March 9 at the Foothills Library.
The sixth annual Art & Poetry Exhibition will pair poetry with art in a variety of single and mixed media in a four-day exhibition that will allow library patrons to vote from their favorite collaborations.
The exhibit, which was on hiatus a year ago because of the pandemic, will be unveiled at 10 a.m. in a grand opening at the library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
Patrons can the cast votes for their favorite pairings during the hours the library will be open to the public that day and on March 10, 11 and 12.
Voting will end at noon on the March 12, with the winners announced at 2 p.m.
Awards will be handed out in the categories of favorite poem, favorite visual artwork and best collaboration of the two.
“Last year we weren’t able to put on the exhibit,” said Eric Kahler, manager of the Foothills Library. “We hope this is a small step forward” in restoring the event to its pre-pandemic level of popularity and participation.
The poems were written by members of the library’s poetry circle as well as by other aspiring poems in the Yuma area, Kahler said.
The library then invited visual artists from the area to choose poems to inspire complementary visual art.
Thirteen visual artists complemented the work of 10 poets using as media watercolor painting, acrylic painting, ceramics, leather, metal, wood engraving, wood sculpture, glass and digital photography.
In all, the exhibit features the work of 10 poets and 13 visual artists.
Poets for the exhibit are Mea Flores, Carol Avery, Megan Baird, Bill Mowczko, Karen Hartke, Linda Willets, Juda May, Jeannie Browning, Cristine Powell and Rod Schmidt.
Visual artists are Dr. Joanne Morgan Mowczko, Gary Howard, Mea Flores, Janet Moon, Jennichelle Robles, Carol Taylor, Janet Beck, Viola LaBounty, Karen Hartke, Arlene Towne, Judy Phillips, Teresa Mallet and Linda Willets.
The library will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 and 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 12.