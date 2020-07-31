Weekends are showtime at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, starting tonight.
The fairgrounds will host an outdoor showing of “The Goonies” at 8:30 p.m., followed by “Caddyshack” on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The 1980s blockbuster comedies, to be shown on a 40-foot inflatable screen, will kick off what the fairgrounds plans as an ongoing diversion for residents at a time when the pandemic has forced closures of indoor theaters and curtailed other entertainment options.
“We’ve had this idea for a while now, and we just kind of want to give the community something to do, to give them the movie experience,” said Blake Wofford, the fairgrounds’ marketing manager.
The kickoff of the fairgrounds movies comes on the heels of the recently completed series of summer outdoor movies presented by the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department at the Ray Kroc Complex.
To conform to social distancing guidelines prompted by COVID-19, attendance will be limited to about 140 vehicles per show, but tickets remain available for this weekend’s screenings. Tickets, at $10 per car, can be purchased only on the fairgrounds’ website, www.yumafair.com.
Next weekend, the fairgrounds is slated to present “Sonic the Hedgehog,” a family comedy released earlier this year, on Aug. 7 and the animated “Toy Story 4” on Aug. 8.
Wofford predicted that tickets for tonight’s and Saturday’s showings would still be available for purchase today.
What other screenings will be scheduled after next weekend will depend on the daily highs and humidity levels in August, in what is a notoriously hot and wet time of year in Yuma.
“For reasons of health of everyone, we are paying attention to the weather. We are watching the weather, to make sure it’s still relatively nice and not too hot,” Wofford said. “Once September hits, we’re mostly going to have two shows a weekend, weekly or biweekly.”
While the initial four films in the series are comedies, the fairgrounds plans to show movies in all genres, directed to movie fans of different age groups.
“We’re going to bounce around a lot,” Wofford said. “We’re going to try to do something for everyone, in all age groups. We’ll bounce around from new release movies that are going to be out in the theaters or have just been released, to the classics” of past decades.
Based on recommendations it asked social media followers to submit, the fairgrounds is compiling a list of films it plans to screen in the coming weeks and months, he said.
Wofford said the fairgrounds foresees continuing the weekend film screening as a regular attraction even after the pandemic is brought under control.
“We’re excited for this to get started,” he said. “We have plans for this almost being a year-round thing,” he added. “This is going to be around for a while.”
The gate for this weekend’s and the following weekend’s screenings will open at 7:30 p.m. Cars will enter the fairgrounds through the west entrance on Pacific Avenue, Wofford said.
Moviegoers can print their tickets from the internet or present them on their cellphones for scanning. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.
Cars will be directed to parking stalls in the screening area on the south side of the fairgrounds grandstands, Wofford said.
“We have a 40-foot blowup screen and projector and (audio) transmitter” that feeds the sound to the car radio or any handheld radios people wish to bring, he added.
If they don’t want to drain their car batteries, filmgoers will be able to hear the soundtrack through large event speakers the fairgrounds will have in place for the movie series. But depending on where their cars are parked, they may get better audio quality from the radio, Wofford said.
Except for water, food and beverages will not be permitted into the fairgrounds.
“We will have our own concession area, and that will be (staffed) by vendors who are usually (Yuma County) fair vendors,” Wofford said.
Vendors and fairgrounds staff will wear masks and gloves, he said, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
“We just ask people to stay in the stalls they are assigned,” Wofford said. “If you’re going outside your stall, to go to the concession area or to the restrooms, please wear a mask.”
Masks do not need to be worn within the individual stalls. “Once we put you in your stall, you’re kind of in your own personal space,” Wofford said.